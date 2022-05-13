A warm Welcome to Warwickshire

WCC Library and Information Service is teaming up with Warwick District Council, Rugby Borough Council and partners to hold Welcome to Warwickshire events to families of all nationalities...

Warwickshire County Council Library and Information Service is teaming up with Warwick District Council, Rugby Borough Council and partners to hold Welcome to Warwickshire events to families of all nationalities new to the county.

The events aim is to ensure that all are welcomed to Warwickshire with the opportunity to access to lots of information and advice. Families or individuals participating will have the chance to:

· Visit information stands for friendly advice from a range of agencies and services including Warwickshire Police, Fire and Rescue, Citizens Advice, Family Information Service and Health Service plus helpful information to take away

· Find out about the wonderful range of services provided by libraries, including an amazing range of books, e-books and magazines, digital services, computer access, events, information and learning for children and young adults, reading groups and music and drama collections

· Join the library and become a member

· Listen to a Welcome to Warwickshire Poem – written by Warwickshire Libraries’ Young Poet Laureate Daniel Wale

· Attend activities including Lego Club, Story Time, Rhymes and Let’s Make for little ones in our children’s areas in the libraries as well as craft activities

· Enjoy tea, coffee and refreshments

· Engage with cultural entertainment and displays

Cllr Heather Timms, Portfolio Holder for Environment, Climate & Culture said: “The fact that the whole county has come together to provide a safe place for these families to begin to heal and rebuild lives shattered by conflict is a testament to what a fantastic place Warwickshire is to live. “I am proud that Warwickshire County Council and all our partners have pulled together to provide a comprehensive package of support to these people and that local communities have gone above and beyond to make our newest residents so welcome.”

All events are free of charge and there is no need to book in advance. The first event will be held at Leamington Spa Library and Information Centre on Monday 23 May from 10am to 2pm and the second will be held at Rugby Library and Information Centre on Thursday 26 May from 10am to 2pm. People can attend the events wherever they live in the county.

If you need to contact the Library and Information Service about these events, please call on 0300 555 8171.