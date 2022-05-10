Walking and Cycling Improvements in St Nicholas Park, Warwick

A further important step to promote active travel in Warwickshire has being taken, with plans to improve the cycle and pedestrian route through St Nicholas Park beginning.

The project which is being managed by Warwickshire County Council in consultation with Warwick District Council’s Green Spaces team will see the widening of the existing cycle route 41 which links the Myton Road to the Emscote Road.

Ahead of the scheme, Warwick District Council has transferred small parcels of land in its ownership to the County Council, so that it can become part of the public highway.

Councillor Heather Timms, Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Environment, Climate & Culture said: "In line with our ongoing commitment to meet climate change and carbon footprint reductions we believe this improved cycling and walking route is a green incentive that is going in the right way to help us achieve our vision for a cleaner county for us all to live.

"We are fully behind the improved route and will continue to engage with our colleagues in Warwick District Council's Green Spaces Team to progress with this and other such climate friendly initiatives."

Warwick District Council’s Portfolio Holder for Environment and Neighbourhood Services, Councillor Alan Rhead commented: “This is a significant part of our plans to make cycling and walking in and around Warwick safer and more accessible and to reduce traffic congestion. The path is an important link to Myton School, Warwick School and Kings High and Coten End Primary School as well as major industrial estates and new and planned housing developments. It is hoped that the improvements will encourage further use of this route.”

Work is planned to start on Monday 4 April and is expected to be complete by the end of May. To help minimise disruption and inconvenience the works will be carried out in two phases:

Phase 1 – North section - Emscote Road to River Avon bridge.

- Emscote Road to River Avon bridge. Phase 2 – South section - River Avon bridge to Myton Road.

The improvements to this route have been funded by the Government’s ‘Getting Building Fund’ through the Coventry and Warwickshire Local Enterprise Partnership (CWLEP).

