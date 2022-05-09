BIG news for Forge Care who receive first funding from WRIF Programme

A business supporting children who have experienced early disruption to their development has become the first to receive funding from the Warwickshire Recovery Investment Fund (WRIF).

The innovative £140 million fund is part of Warwickshire County Council’s COVID-19 Recovery Plan to help new and existing businesses with their recovery and growth.

Forge Care has been loaned £1million under the Business Investment Growth (BIG) pillar of the fund, which provides debt finance to growing medium and larger businesses.

The funding will enable the business to open a flagship establishment in Nuneaton for children who have suffered early childhood trauma.

Forge Care offers children a therapeutic community which includes artfully-designed homes, gardens and spaces to enjoy sports and leisure. It was founded in 2020 by the Miller family, headed by chief executive Gavin Miller and his business partner, chief operating officer Dave Hughes.

Speaking about how the WRIF funding will benefit Forge Care, Gavin Miller said: "Our Therapeutic Community has been shaped around the complex needs of trauma-healing, providing an environment enabling positive impact within the day to day lives and experiences of all members, It also benefits from Creative-Expressive Therapies and Life Story alongside therapeutic parenting.

"Forge Care is dedicated to helping children make sense of their pasts and develop trust in themselves and others, as well as a belief in their own skills for their future. Our Model of Care is based on neuro-developmental, trauma-resolution principles and positive attachment practices and is framed by the Sanctuary Model®.

“We are over the moon to announce this package of support from Warwickshire County Council's WRIF program. This new facility will enable us to go out with a clear mandate to improve the lives of looked after children across the county. It’s also a real shot in the arm for the local economy as we are creating 80 new jobs at our new homes in Nuneaton and this wouldn’t be possible without the support of Warwickshire County Council.”

Councillor Peter Butlin, Deputy Leader of the Council and Portfolio Holder for Finance and Property, has been spearheading the WRIF. He said: “We are pleased to announce that our first loan under the BIG strand will enable Forge Care to expand their fantastic work to support children and their families across the county.

"This first investment made by the WRIF also has so many benefits for the region. It is supporting a family-run business in the children's care services sector, creating brand new jobs and benefiting the local supply chain with the construction of the site.

"I would urge other businesses to contact the County Council to discuss their scale up and business growth plans and find out how the WRIF can support them.”

Together with other support from the Council, the Warwickshire Recovery Investment Fund is expected to create more than 3,000 new jobs and safeguard many thousands more. The Fund was launched last summer to stimulate the county's economy and comprises three pillars of support: Business Investment Growth (BIG), Local Communities & Enterprise and Property & Infrastructure.

The WRIF aims to distribute the £140 million fund over the next five years to help new and existing businesses in the county with their long-term recovery and growth.

For more information about the WRIF and how it could help businesses, please visit https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/wrif

Telephone 01926 412709

Email wrif@warwickshire.gov.uk