Councillors and Kenilworth Deputy Mayor visit exciting Breaking the News exhibition at Kenilworth Library

Pictured from left to right: Cllr Richard Dickson, Cllr Andy Jenns, Kenilworth Deputy Mayor Samantha Cooke, and Warwickshire Libraries Service Manager Ayub Khan
Warwickshire Councillors and the Deputy Mayor of Kenilworth attended Kenilworth Library last week to experience first-hand the thought-provoking content of Breaking the News, an exciting new pop-up exhibition currently touring across Warwickshire Libraries that explores the role news plays in our society.

Warwickshire County Councillor Andy Jenns, Warwick District Councillor and Kenilworth Town Councillor Richard Dickson, and Town Councillor Samantha Cooke, in her capacity as Deputy Mayor of Kenilworth, attended a viewing of the exhibition with Warwickshire Libraries staff. The visit invited open discussions around the importance of the news, what stories make the headlines and why, and if the news can ever truly be objective.

Kenilworth Library is the second library in the county to host the free exhibition from 12 April – 20 May 2022, with the exhibition touring Warwickshire between March and August 2022. Accompanying the panels is a digital showcase exploring Warwickshire in the headlines, available to view at any time at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/breakingthenews. Two in-person events are also being hosted by Kenilworth Library in connection with the theme of the Breaking the News exhibition, with tickets available to book below:

Cllr Andy Jenns, Portfolio Holder for Customer and Transformation, said:

“It was a pleasure to visit the Breaking the News exhibition in person and see how Warwickshire Libraries staff really bring these important topics of the exhibition to life.

 

“The exhibition encourages us to enjoy open conversations about the value of news, press freedom, the importance of journalism, and how news stories are identified and presented to our local communities. This is a great opportunity for residents to learn more about the news and find out what really happens behind the headlines.”

The localised exhibition in Warwickshire is part of a collective of more than 30 libraries across the UK hosting the exhibition pop-ups, and runs alongside the major Breaking the News exhibition at the British Library in London from 22 April to 21 August 2022. The Breaking the News exhibition is being delivered in Warwickshire in partnership with the British Library’s Living Knowledge Network.

For more information about the Breaking the News exhibition in Warwickshire, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/breakingthenews

To find out about more events and activities at your local library, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/libraries  

Published: 5th May 2022

