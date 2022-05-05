Stop smoking and breathe easier with improved support programme

People living in North Warwickshire, Nuneaton and Bedworth and Rugby are more likely to smoke, with a higher than national average smoking prevalence in the area.

To support smokers in Rugby and in the north of the county to quit, Warwickshire County Council has launched a phoneline offering virtual 1:1 stop smoking support in addition to the existing support from Quit 4 Good.

Smokers can call 0333 005 0095 to access additional stop smoking support such as, talking directly to stop smoking advisors either over the phone or video call, support via text messages or as part of a virtual support group.

The new service increases the ways in which people can access stop smoking support, allowing smokers to choose support to meet their needs, whether this is face to face from their pharmacist or GP, using nicotine replacement therapy or through the new virtual service.

There are significant health benefits to quitting smoking. Half of all smokers die early from a smoking-related disease, such as heart disease, lung cancer or chronic bronchitis. Men who quit smoking by the age of 30 add 10 years to their life, while people who quit by 60 add three years.

However, it can take the average smoker up to 30 attempts to quit successfully. Warwickshire County Council are keen that people get the support they need to stop for good.

Councillor Margaret Bell, portfolio holder for Adult Social Care and Health said:

“Stopping smoking can be very challenging. But when you have access to the right support, you are up to three times more likely to succeed. The health benefits of quitting smoking are significant, not just for yourself, but for those around you as well. We want to make sure that the support is there for you when you need it. Whether this is your first attempt or your fifteenth, we want to make sure it will be your last.”

For support quitting smoking, call the new number on 0333 005 0095. You can also visit the Quit4Good website to find face-to-face and digital support.