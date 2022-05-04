Get Set for the Commonwealth Games in Warwickshire at the latest engagement sessions

Warwick and Leamington residents and businesses are encouraged to attend the latest engagement events to find out more about what the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games means for them.

As it builds up to the start of the Commonwealth Games in July, Warwickshire County Council is encouraging residents and businesses in Warwick and Leamington to book their places for a series of engagement events that will cover preparations, programme and the wealth of opportunities available as the Games draw nearer.

The two latest events - one online for business and a face-to-face session for residents - will be taking place on Wednesday 6 April 2022. The sessions will feature presentations by the Birmingham 2022, Warwickshire County Council and Warwick District Council and will cover a wide range of topics, including:

Planned live-sites in Warwick and Leamington;

The Birmingham 2022 Festival;

Temporary road closures and diversions;

Parking controls and access permits;

Travel advice; and

Security and safety information.

Details on the two sessions and booking information can be found below:

Residents Community Information Session – Monday 6 June 17.30 to 19:00

Location: Council Chamber, Shire Hall, Warwick, CV34 4RL

To register to attend this (in-person) event, book your ticket now: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/get-set-for-the-birmingham-commonwealth-games-for-warwickshire-residents-tickets-333584178257

Online business information session - Wednesday 15 June 7.30 am to 8.30 am

To register to attend this virtual event visit: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/get-set-for-the-birmingham-commonwealth-games-for-warwickshire-businesses-tickets-333577357857

Cllr IHeather Timms, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Environment, Climate & Culture, said: “We are very excited that there are less than five months to go until the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games and very proud that the location of the road race will be Warwick and that, with our partners in the District Council, we will be hosting this incredible event.

“The Games coming to our region is truly a once in a lifetime event and such a big event will understandably have an impact on residents and businesses in the towns of Warwick and Leamington. I hope our residents will take the opportunity to sign-up for these community engagement sessions to find out more about how they can prepare for the Games this summer."

More information about the Commonwealth Games in Warwickshire is available online: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/Birmingham2022commonwealthgames