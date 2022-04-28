School Road, Salford Priors - Speed Cushions and Buildout

Warwickshire County Council are proposing to introduce speed cushions along School Lane, Salford Priors slowing motorists down to assist turning traffic at the new junctions and aid road safety

Scheme Overview

Under section 90 of the Highways Act 1980, Warwickshire County Council are proposing to introduce a series of Speed Cushions in Salford Priors as described in the public notice below.

Public Notice (PDF, 26 kB)

Statement of Reasons (PDF, 36 kB)

MWT21-138-99 (PDF, 2248 kB)

Objections and Representations

Any objections to the proposals, which must be in writing and specify the grounds on which they are made, should be addressed to Mike McDonnell, Communities Group, PO Box 43, Shire Hall, Warwick, CV34 4SX.

Objections, representations, and the name of the objector or person making a representation, will normally be treated as public information and may be published. For further information on how Warwickshire County Council processes personal data please refer to the Customer Privacy Notice which is available at https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/privacy.

Objections and representations must be sent so as to be received by 20th May 2022.