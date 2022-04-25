Economic boost to Southam with green light given to new commercial units

A new Southam-based scheme that is set to deliver new commercial units creating up to 100 new jobs has been approved by Warwickshire County Council.

The 42,000 sq ft industrial scheme will be delivered by Warwickshire Property and Development Group, the Council’s delivery company.

This is the first investment made by Warwickshire County Council into the Warwickshire Property and Development Group. The scheme will provide nine units of between 2,000 - 15,000sq ft, ideal for small to medium sized enterprises who are starting up or looking for expansion space.

The site at Holywell Business Park forms part of the established Kineton Road Industrial Estate and will bring into use land that has remained unused for many years.

Cllr Peter Butlin, Deputy Leader and Portfolio Holder for Finance and Property, said: “I’m delighted to see Warwickshire Property & Development Group take on its first development project which will bring a welcome boost to the local economy.

“We have an ambitious programme to work with partners and external developers who share the same vision as us, taking a holistic approach to building successful, sustainable and high-quality developments.

“This is why we launched the new company, to fuse the financial support and business acumen of Warwickshire County Council and Warwickshire Property & Development Group board members and staff, so we can invest in innovative and environmentally-sustainable developments.

“This will form a major part of Warwickshire County Council’s post COVID-19 economic recovery and WPDG will be our partner of choice in making our county an even more attractive place to live and do business.”

Warwickshire Property and Development Group was launched by Warwickshire County Council in the summer of 2021 to deliver new affordable and market priced homes and a range of commercial, mixed use and renewable energy opportunities across the county.

Stuart Buckley, Managing Director of Warwickshire Property Development Group said: “This is an exciting milestone for WPDG as it is the first scheme to be signed off and meets with the vision and objectives of the Group to be providing new economic activity in the County for local residents. This scheme will meet a gap in the market for space for SME’s who are the lifeblood to the economy.

“WPDG will play an important role in shaping Warwickshire as a place to invest, live and thrive. It will help the County’s economic recovery, providing new housing and creating jobs, shaping the County as an attractive and desirable place to live, and do business.”

Planning application for the site is expected to be submitted in the spring with start onsite in Autumn 2022.

For more information on WPDG visit www.wpdg.co.uk