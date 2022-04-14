Shining a spotlight on domestic abuse support during religious festivals

With Ramadan now under way and Easter beginning over the next few days, Warwickshire’s Domestic Violence and Abuse Service is encouraging victims of domestic abuse to access support.

For many victims of physical, financial and emotional abuse, this abuse can increase during the festive holidays when everyone is spending more time at home.

Councillor Margaret Bell, Portfolio Holder for Adult Social Care and Health said: “The Warwickshire Domestic Violence and Abuse Service can support anyone who is experiencing domestic abuse. We know that during festive holidays incidents of domestic violence and abuse can increase, so we want to ensure that victims and their dependents know that they can find support and solace via the Warwickshire Domestic Violence and Abuse Service. The service supports all victims of domestic abuse, including men, members of the LGBTQ+ community and residents who have English as their second language."

Warwickshire’s Violence Against Women and Girls Board have pulled together a suite of social media messages to encourage victims to get help and support. Amongst the messages are a series of tips, which include:

Domestic Abuse tip 1. There is specialist support available for all victims of domestic abuse. Warwickshire Domestic Violence and Abuse Service support includes a helpline where you can get information and advice, support to develop a safety plan, “drop-in sessions” across the county and 1:1 support on a variety of issues such as legal and housing options. For more information, please call 0800 408 1552 or go to www.talk2someone.org.uk #youarenotalone



Domestic Abuse tip 2. If you are planning to leave an abusive partner pack away belongings over a period of time. Start to put money aside each week – so that you can pay for taxis or public transport on your exit. Warwickshire Domestic Violence and Abuse Service can support you to plan to leave safely. For more information, please go to www.talk2someone.org.uk #youarenotalone



Domestic Abuse tip 3. Is there a friend, neighbour, or family member you trust? Let them know you might be at risk from your partner. Arrange a secret code with someone who lives close by (like ringing and hanging up, or a blank text), that lets them know you need help. You could also think about telling a professional you trust for example your GP or call the Warwickshire Domestic Violence and Abuse Service helpline on 0800 408 1552 www.talk2someone.org.uk #youarenotalone

For help and advice please visit www.talk2someone.org.uk. In an emergency call 999. #youarenotalone