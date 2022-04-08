Warwickshire Household Recycling Centres are open for pre-booked visits over the Easter period

Find out more about Warwickshire Household Waste Recycling Centre opening times this Easter.

Recycling excess cardboard, garden waste and metal this spring will still be easy, as Warwickshire recycling centres will retain their typical Easter holiday opening timetable. All sites will be open on Saturday 16th April and Easter Sunday 17th April. The smaller sites of Cherry Orchard in Kenilworth, Shipston and Wellesbourne will also be shut on Bank Holiday Friday 15th April and Bank Holiday Monday 18th April due to planning restrictions. Pre-booking is required to visit any Warwickshire recycling centre and it is advised to book in advance to avoid disappointment. Late night opening is available on a Wednesday evening until 6pm.

All materials, such as wood, garden waste, cardboard and electrical items are available for recycling. Visitors are advised to pre-sort waste when packing their car for an efficient visit. Full details of all of the waste streams that can be recycled at the 9 recycling centres in the county, and details of how to book, can be found at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/hwrc.

Booking is required for a 15 minute slot for a car and there are also 30 minute slots for a car and small trailer at most sites. Appointments can be made on the day, up to just a few minutes before the appointment, where there is availability.

Reuse shops at the recycling centres will also be open during the Easter holidays. Opening days and times will broadly follow the recycling centre timetable, but the charity websites will carry full details on times and what materials are in demand for donations:

Judkins in Nuneaton reuse shop: https://www.maryannevans.org.uk/mary-ann-evans-hospice-shops-2/

Reuse shops at Lower House Farm near Atherstone, Hunters Lane in Rugby, Cherry Orchard in Kenilworth, Princes Drive in Leamington and Burton Farm in Stratford https://www.ageuk.org.uk/coventryandwarwickshire/shops/reuse-shops/

Most household packaging can be recycled in your kerbside collection containers. All food waste can be placed in your green bin for composting; that includes, meat, fish, diary, baked goods and plate scrapings, as well as all fruit and vegetable waste. Tips for reducing food waste at Eastertime can be found at https://www.warwickshireclimateemergency.org.uk/get-involved/reduce-food-waste

Cllr Heather Timms, portfolio holder for Environment and Heritage and Culture said: “I want to thank householders in Warwickshire, who continue to reduce waste generated in the home and separate waste for recycling. Recycling all that you can at home and at the recycling centre is one easy way for householders to cut their carbon emissions and help the environment.

Information about recycling will be kept up to date on the web over the holidays, including how to book a visit to a recycling centre. The appointments lead to an efficient visit, with much-reduced queues. We have added appointments across the Warwickshire centres in readiness for the busier warmer months. If you are having a spring clean, don’t forget that our reuse shops welcome donations and are also a treasure trove of bargains for the home and garden.”

Information about the recycling centres and booking can be found at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/hwrc or contact Warwickshire Recycles on Facebook.