Grant funding available to support Warwickshire’s ethnically diverse communities.

A new round of grant funding to support health and wellbeing amongst Warwickshire’s ethnically diverse communities has been announced by Warwickshire County Council.

Community groups across Warwickshire can apply for the grant and must focus on at least one of the following areas to help improve community health and wellbeing:

Reducing social isolation

Mental health and wellbeing

Unemployment

Physical health

The most recent annual report from Warwickshire’s Director of Public Health highlighted the negative impact of COVID upon the county’s ethnically diverse communities so the council is offering a share of a £325,000 funding to address this and make improvements to health.

Councillor Margaret Bell, portfolio holder for Adult Social Care and Health said:

“Supporting health and wellbeing is incredibly important, even more so now as people may feel more anxious as a result of the pandemic and facing increased living costs. Improving wellbeing in our communities, especially for those who have been more adversely affected, is a key priority and this funding will enable local groups to help people they support.

“The first round of funding was very successful with a range of groups accessing the grant across Warwickshire examples including the Sikh Cultural and Sports Community Centre in Leamington and Warwick working to encourage people to get more active by holding Keep Fit sessions and the African and Caribbean Community Association bringing people together to connect the community with events and activities, such as, a Christmas meal and playing board games. We’re looking forward to seeing the new applicants this time round.”

To view the full list of initiatives from the first round and find out about local support click here.

Community groups who need support with their application can sign up to a workshop hosted by WCC and WCAVA on Weds 4th May 2022. The workshop will also provide signposting to other funding or support services. To book a place click here.

All applications should be submitted online at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/impactgrant by 11:00pm on Sunday 22nd May.