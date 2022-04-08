Warwickshire Libraries are open this Easter to provide plenty of fun family activities for children and grown-ups to enjoy

Warwickshire County Council’s libraries are encouraging children and families to get involved in all of the fun events and activities available to Warwickshire’s local communities this Easter.

The range of events and activities available includes Bhangra Tots Easter Eggs-travaganza full of interactive music and dancing, Kate’s Storytree sessions sharing tales and poems about Wildflowers and Forest Folk, as well as opportunities to get involved in creative spring crafts or to enjoy reading together with the under 5s Book Bears scheme.

On Monday 11 April and Wednesday 20 April, Sohan Kailey from Bhangra Tots will be hosting several family fun sessions to enjoy interactive storytelling through the power of music and dance. Each session will teach families key Bhangra dance moves, and use these movements to demonstrate various actions in the story such as digging in soil, planting seeds, growing vegetables and feeding carrots to the puppet character Bhangra Bunny. Children will be encouraged to sing and dance along to vibrant music and move their feet to the Bhangra beat! The story theme is based around Bhangra, a fun and enjoyable harvest celebration dance from the Punjab state of India and its farming communities. To book a place on one of the Bhangra Tots sessions this Easter, select one of the dates below:

Kate’s Storytree sessions will be taking place during the Easter break by sharing tales and poems to children about Wildflowers and Forest Folk. The captivating stories are read aloud and include tales about Fairy King's Boots, The Mighty Oak Tree, and a few tales that may even feature a dragon or two! Children will also have the opportunity to create their own Wildflower hat or Forest crown to take home from each session. To book a place on one of Kate’s Storytree sessions, click on one of the dates below:

Tuesday 12 April - Bedworth 10am (drop-in session, no booking required)

Warwickshire Libraries will also be hosting a number of fun events and activities for pre-school and school aged children. These range from Rhyme Time, Story Stomp, and Lego Club to special Spring Craft activities such as making seed bombs and creating pebble pets. To find out more you can ask in your local library for details about their latest holiday activities, or keep up-to-date by signing up to the Warwickshire Libraries newsletter.

For younger children there is also the opportunity to get involved in the free Warwickshire Book Bears scheme. Children under five collect a stamp every time they visit the library, and after six stamps they earn a certificate. If they collect all ten certificates, then they will receive a Library Book Bear soft toy as a reward. To find out more you can ask about the Books Bears scheme at your local library.

Cllr Andy Jenns, Portfolio Holder for Customer and Transformation, said:

"We are delighted to be welcoming families into Warwickshire’s local libraries this Easter, where there will be a whole range of fun and engaging activities that can be enjoyed by children and grown-ups alike. “The Easter holidays are a great opportunity to introduce children to library settings and the enjoyment of reading, which can provide many benefits to a child’s learning and development including improved communication skills, knowledge, and increased creativity. “Warwickshire Libraries also provide a great range of resources and services outside of holiday activities to support local communities, and residents of all ages can sign-up at any time to enjoy the benefits of their local library spaces through a no-cost membership. “Throughout Easter Warwickshire Libraries’ doors will certainly be open and we look forward to providing the many families in our county a child-friendly and safe space to enjoy making positive memories with their young ones.”

Parents, carers, and guardians who would like their children to enjoy regular access to reading can join Warwickshire Libraries as members for free. As a child or adult library member, books are available to borrow in-person at a local library, to find through the online library catalogue, or by browsing the BorrowBox collection which includes a great range of eBooks and eAudiobooks.

Warwickshire Libraries will be sharing more details about their Easter events on social media, including Facebook @warwickshirelibraries and Twitter @warklibraries.

To find out more about the activities available at your local library, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/libraries

To join your local library for free, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/jointhelibrary