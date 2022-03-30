Mallory Road, Bishops Tachbrook 30mph and 40mph Speed Limit Order

Following on from statutory consultation, the proposed 30mph and 40mph speed limit order for Mallory Road, Bishops Tachbrook is now being made.

Scheme Overview

Warwickshire County Council are making the 30mph and 40mph Speed Limit variation order for Mallory Road, Bishops Tachbrook as described in the public notice below.

Public Notice and Legal Orders

Public Notice (PDF, 84 kb)

Statement of Reasons (PDF, 117 kB)

Original Order (PDF, 298 kB)

Variation Order (PDF, 224 kB)

Technical Plans

TR/11382 Speed Limit Consultation Plan (PDF, 437 kB)

Enquiries

Any enquiries relating to the Order may be made to Phil Mitton, County Highways – Minor Works Team, Warwickshire County Council (telephone number 01926 412142).

Any person who desires to question the validity of the Order or of any provision contained therein on the grounds that it is not within the powers conferred by the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984, or on the grounds that any requirement of that Act or of any instrument made under it has not been complied with in relation to the Order may within six weeks from the date of the making of the Order apply to the High Court for this purpose.