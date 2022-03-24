Have your say - Stratford town centre public consultation

People who live, visit or work in Stratford-upon-Avon are being asked for their views on proposed changes to the town centre.

Stratford-upon-Avon Town Council and Warwickshire County Council have been working with the Town Centre Strategic Partnership on ideas for what Bridge Street and High Street in Stratford-upon-Avon could look like in the future, building on ideas originally set out in the Stratford’s Neighbourhood Plan.

Now, local residents, business owners and visitors are being invited to share their views on the proposed changes via an online consultation open from 24 March to 5 June: https://ask.warwickshire.gov.uk/

The aim is to improve the look and feel of the town centre and make it easier and safer for people to move around on foot or bicycle, as well as benefiting bus users.

We do not currently have funding available to deliver the improvements but securing your feedback on our ideas will help put us in a better position to bid for any funding opportunities which may become available. Last year’s bid by the County Council to the government’s Levelling Up Fund to pay for the works was not successful – it is hoped that there will be future opportunities to bid for funding.

The proposed changes to the town centre are:

Closing High Street to traffic daily between 11am and 4pm and widening the pavements on both sides of the street.

Creating a wide central walkway on Bridge Street to provide more space for pedestrians and a better connection between Henley Street and Waterside, using space created by narrowing the road, removing parking and relocating the taxi ranks to Union Street.

Changing the shape of the Bridge Street / High Street roundabout to improve movement between Henley Street and High Street and a new pedestrian crossing through the centre of the roundabout will be provided to connect Henley Street to the central walkway.

Creating more opportunities for pedestrians to safely cross the road. New courtesy crossings will be provided where drivers are expected to give way to pedestrians, and narrower roads, reduced kerb heights, lower vehicle speeds and less traffic will make it easier for pedestrians to cross in other locations.

Retaining the temporary 20mph speed limit introduced in 2020 to support social distancing as part of the response to Covid-19.

Providing more attractive surfaces and some planting.

However, these plans are not set in stone. As well as the online survey, local people are invited to come along to see the plans at a series of events taking place in Stratford town centre, or online at the following times and venues:

Date Time Event Location Friday 1 April 9am – 4pm Public drop-in session The Friday Market Rother Street, CV37 6LP Saturday 2 April 10am – 4pm Public drop-in session Stratford-upon-Avon Town Hall Sheep Street, CV37 6EF Monday 4 April 1pm – 7pm Public drop-in session Stratford-upon-Avon Town Hall Sheep Street, CV37 6EF Wednesday 6 April 7pm – 8pm Online public drop-in session Online via Microsoft Teams

Councillor Wallace Redford, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Transport and Planning said: “This funding bid provides an exciting opportunity to transform the historic heart of Stratford-upon-Avon.

“Our vision is to create a town centre which is full of life and meets the needs of the local community, businesses and visitors, while befitting the town’s global status. If successful, the proposals would reduce the current dominance of motor vehicles and give greater priority and space to pedestrians and cyclists, encouraging active travel and improving air quality.

“It would also enhance the town’s character and ambiance. We hope as many local people as possible come along to the events and share their views via the consultation. Your views are important to us and will help us develop the scheme.”

Sarah Summers, Stratford-upon-Avon Town Clerk and a member of the Town Centre Strategic Partnership, said: “I want to reiterate that we are keen to hear as many views from the public as possible - so if you are someone who lives, works in, or visits Stratford, please have your say and take part in the consultation.”

When the consultation closes, the feedback received will be reviewed and appropriate changes will be made to the plans. A summary of the feedback will be published alongside an explanation of how our plans will be updated in response to your comments.

Geraldine Collinge, Director of Creative Placemaking and Public Programmes at the Royal Shakespeare Company and Chair of the Stratford Town Centre Strategic Partnership said: “The Stratford Town Centre Strategic Partnership is made up of several key organisations and stakeholders working collaboratively to improve Stratford for the future.

“The ideas in development for Bridge Street and High Street are particularly exciting, drawing on the historic Middle Row which used to sit in the centre of Bridge Street, delivering an improved experience for residents and visitors alike and connecting Henley Street to the riverside.”

Providing your feedback electronically helps us to review your comments most efficiently, however if you would prefer a paper form, please call 01926 410410.