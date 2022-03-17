Free COVID-19 testing for most groups set to end by 1 April 2022

From 1 April lateral flow test kits (LFTs) will no longer be available for free to most people as part of the Government plan published last month.

After 1 April, residents who wish to continue testing for circumstances such as meeting with others, in preparation for medical appointments, or attending events will be able to purchase LFT kits at local pharmacies and other retailers.

The changes to free lateral flow test availability are taking place following the publication of the Government’s Living with COVID-19 Plan, which outlines how and when remaining legal restrictions are removed in England.

Throughout the pandemic, Warwickshire County Council has provided multiple options to support residents with regular testing, including a mobile testing service and distribution of LFT kits, Community Collect locations, and static lateral flow testing sites to help control the spread of the virus.

The county council’s static and mobile testing services, which have operated for more than a year to test residents on-the-go and to hand our LFT kits, will formally cease to operate after Thursday 31 March. Warwickshire’s Community Collect locations will also cease at the same time, or when their stock of testing kits is gone.

Reflecting on the testing support provided by the County Council and our community partners, Cllr Margaret Bell, Portfolio Holder for Adult Social Care & Health, said:

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank our Community Testing and Public Health teams and other key council services, alongside our community partners, for their incredible support and commitment to Warwickshire’s testing programme during the pandemic to keep people safe. “Over the past two years the Warwickshire Community testing programme has distributed over 212,789 boxes of lateral flow test kits, carried out 217,369 onsite COVID-19 tests, and identified 1,458 positive cases to self-isolate and protect the general public. The combined efforts by all have been instrumental in helping control the spread of the virus in Warwickshire and our experience has put us in a good position if we need to swiftly stand up similar processes in future. “Whilst remaining restrictions in England have now ended, COVID-19 is still with us, and we encourage residents to continue key behaviours and to get fully vaccinated in order to reduce further risks of catching and spreading COVID-19.”

The COVID-19 vaccine still offers the best protection against the virus, with over-75s and people with a weakened immune system being offered an additional COVID-19 booster jab this spring, six months after their previous dose. The vaccine is also due to be rolled out to all children aged 5-11 years soon. For more information about vaccines, how to book appointments or to find a walk-in vaccination clinic visit nhs.uk. Public Health Warwickshire advises residents to continue washing and sanitising hands regularly, to meet outside when possible or let fresh air in when indoors, and to wear a face covering in crowded or enclosed spaces.

For anyone with COVID-19 symptoms, current guidance advice is to stay at home and complete a PCR test. Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 is advised to remain at home and avoid contact with others for at least five days and take a lateral flow test on days five and six. Normal activities can be resumed once people feel well AND have two negative lateral flow tests taken 24 hours apart.

To order a lateral flow test kit for free before 1 April, please visit the national online portal at www.gov.uk/order-coronavirus-rapid-lateral-flow-tests. Alternatively, find a pharmacy near you that offers LFT kits. COVID-19 vaccinations can be booked at www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus

Full details about which ‘at risk’ groups will also continue to have access to free LFT kits from April 1 will be announced later this month.

As the pandemic continues, guidance will continue to be reviewed. For more information, visit www.gov.uk/coronavirus