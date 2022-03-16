Warwickshire residents can save lives by regularly checking their smoke alarms

Warwickshire residents are encouraged to make fire safety a priority by ensuring they have enough smoke alarms in their homes and that they are in working order.

Checking a smoke alarm takes a few seconds and saves lives. Smoke alarms can give someone the few extra seconds they need to escape in a fire.

While government data for England suggests that 91% of households now have a working alarm fitted (1), most people are not aware that the average alarm has a lifespan of just ten years and then needs replacing.

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service is asking people to make sure that their alarms are up to date and up to the job. To keep alarms in working order residents can perform the following tasks:

• Make sure there is at least one smoke alarm on every level of a home;

• Test smoke alarms by pushing the button every month

• Check that smoke alarms are less than 10 years old

• Change the batteries every year. Never remove them.

• Fit smoke alarms in the right place - on landings and hallways and near bedrooms. Also consider fitting them in rooms which have electrical appliances – e.g. a heater or charger – or other fire risks

• Take a moment to check on loved ones who may need help to ensure they’re fully protected.

Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Fire and Rescue and Community Safety, Councillor Andy Crump said: “It is extremely important to fit smoke alarms if you do not have them in your home already. Smoke alarms can offer vital protection for you and your loved ones, but some people may simply fit and forget – they don’t know if it might be coming to the end of its lifespan or not working at all.

“For most of us, there is nothing more important than keeping our loved ones safe and secure. So, if your alarm is getting past its best or your top floor is missing an alarm of its own, fit new ones, test them at least once a month and protect your loved ones.”

Find information on smoke alarms on Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service’s website here: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/smokealarms