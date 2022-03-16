Leamington Spa: A town evolving in a post-pandemic world

Leamington Spa is fast setting a trend for how a town centre can evolve in a post-pandemic world.

Three significant sites within the town, including the iconic former House of Fraser store on The Parade, are to be converted into state-of-the-art office space as Leamington looks to its booming ‘Silicon Spa’ video game industry and burgeoning Creative Quarter to help provide the town with a true 21st century vision.

The ex-House of Fraser site, often dubbed the “jewel in the crown” of shopping in Leamington, is the largest building at 60,000sqft, and recently it was reported that La Salle, owners of the Royal Priors Shopping Centre, were to spend £8m creating a new 30,000sqft office scheme from the former Marks and Spencer unit.

Warwick District Council and its commercial development partner Complex Development Projects have also been promoting the Leamington Creative Quarter Programme in recent years with a regeneration plan to turn Leamington's Old Town into a hub for creative industries

Phase One of the programme sees the refurbishment of the Grade II-listed United Reformed Church as the first site receiving a facelift and will ultimately become office space for creative/digital businesses. Two further buildings in Spencer Yard are also part of the initial phase, with the adjoining former nursery and the Old Dole Office providing over 20,000 sqft of new workspace. The overall ten-year Creative Quarter Initiative is supported by a £10m grant from the Future High Streets Fund as part of the government's plan to renew and reshape town centres.

Two other Grade-II listed buildings have also received investment to further support demand from growing businesses to create workspaces they can thrive in. Waterloo Place on Warwick Street has been acquired by Midlands-based property investment company The Wigley Group, while Holly Walk House, owned by Warwickshire County Council is being refurbished with support from the CWLEP through Central Governments Get Building Fund. Both buildings are not only part of Leamington’s much treasured regency past but are also now front and centre of its forward-thinking plans.

Cllr Kam Kaur said: “The regeneration of Leamington is starting to take shape and the town has a bright future. I’m delighted to see Leamington playing such an active role in how a town can recover post-pandemic, how a green revolution can take place within an existing town centre and how it can be a beacon for future generations looking for work.

“Collectively there is almost 120,000sqft of prime Leamington Spa space set to become available and it’s an exciting time for all concerned.”

Creative Quarter Leamington Spa is among the projects that Coventry & Warwickshire partners will be taking to the MIPIM property trade show and conference taking place next week in France.

Sarah Windrum, Chair of Coventry and Warwickshire Local Enterprise Partnership (CWLEP), added: “Transforming our area’s towns is among the priorities of CWLEP’s Strategic Reset Framework which is achievable through the strong and focused partnerships we have built over the last ten years.

“MIPIM is a great opportunity to showcase the fantastic initiatives taking place in Coventry and Warwickshire as we work towards boosting our economy and ensuring this is a safe and highly attractive place to live, study, work, and invest.”