Industry Recognition for Inward Investment Strategy in Coventry and Warwickshire

The Coventry and Warwickshire area is among the fastest growing regions in the country as a leading location for foreign investment.

The Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) Intelligence Magazine has announced the winners of its bi-annual FDI European Cities and Regions of the Future Awards, where Coventry and Warwickshire has been placed in the top ten in three categories.

The area is second for Foreign Direct Investment strategy, seventh for economic potential and ninth for overall winner.

The award recognises the work done over the last two years to bring forward major initiatives including Coventry and Warwickshire Local Enterprise Partnership’s Strategic Reset Framework, Warwickshire County Council’s Warwickshire Recovery and Investment Fund (WRIF), and the submissions made to the Department for International Trade Investment Atlas, launched at the pre-COP26 Global Investment Summit.

It is also a recognition of the quality of inward investment into key local sectors which include Zero Carbon Transport Technologies, Electric Vehicles and battery technology, and video games development.

In 2021, Coventry and Warwickshire saw major investments from REE Auto, Rimac, Classic Legends BSA motorcycles, Epic Games and Electronic Arts.

Official figures released last year showed that Coventry and Warwickshire continued to be a leading location for foreign investment with the creation of nearly 2,000 new jobs and almost 50 successful foreign direct investments being recorded in the area, representing a year-on-year increase of 10 per cent.

Ian Flynn, Technical Specialist for Automotive and Future Mobility at Warwickshire County, said: “This recent award is recognition of the excellent partnership work taking place here between the public and private sector, and the innovative and informed approach our teams are taking to attract and retain investment in the Coventry and Warwickshire area.

“The awards will provide an excellent profile for the area, and we hope will lead to further interest and investment.”