Ash Green Crossroads - Casualty Reduction Scheme

As part of a casualty reduction scheme at the Ash Green Crossroads, a series of speed cushions are being constructed on the roads on the approach to and away from the crossroads.

Scheme Overview

Under section 90 of the Highways Act 1980 it is proposed to install a series of speed cushions on the roads that form the crossroads in Ash Green. Further details are given in the public notice below.

Public Notice (PDF, 65 kB)

MWT 021-105-02 (PDF, 745 kB)

MWT 021-105-03 (PDF, 854 kB)

Objections or Representations

Any objections or representations to the proposals, which must be in writing and specify the grounds on which they are made, should be addressed to Chris Round, Communities, PO Box 43, Shire Hall, Warwick, CV34 4SX, or sent by email to chrisround@warwickshire.gov.uk.

Objections, representations, and the name of the objector or person making a representation, will normally be treated as public information and may be published. For further information on how Warwickshire County Council processes personal data please refer to the Customer Privacy Notice which is available at https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/privacy.

Objections and representations must be sent so as to be received by 1 April 2022.