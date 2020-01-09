09/01/2020 Consumers advised not to abbreviate date in 2020

As we enter 2020, consumers are advised to avoid abbreviating the date 2020 to 20 on legal documents and cheques etc (for example 01/01/20).

Using the number 20 instead of 2020 could allow fraudsters to add additional numbers, for example 21 or 16 to falsely post-date a document or indicate that a document was signed earlier than it was. Many legal document require a full date, but it is a sensible precaution is to use the full date in all such circumstances.