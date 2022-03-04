It’s never too late to quit smoking.

Rates of smoking in Warwickshire are in line with the national average at 13.3% (national average 13.9%), however, the health benefits of stopping smoking mean now is a great time for smokers to quit.

No smoking day on 9 March presents an opportunity for people to focus on quitting the habit for good. Warwickshire County Council is using the day to remind residents not to give up on giving up and point them to support.

It’s estimated that the average smoker takes 30 quit attempts to succeed and this No Smoking Day is a reminder that each quit attempt is a step closer to success. Smokers can access support across Warwickshire via the quit4good website which details where and how to access stop smoking services. Alternatively digital support is available through the NHS stop smoking app, providing daily support and tracking to monitor progress.

The benefits of quitting smoking begin immediately, the sooner you stop the greater the health gains but whenever you stop your health will benefit. After 48 hours of quitting smoking all carbon monoxide is flushed out of the body and after 1 year the risk of a heart attack is halved compared to a smoker.

Within Coventry and Warwickshire 9.4% of pregnant women smoke, which is higher than the England rate of pregnant women smoking (9.1%). Smoking during pregnancy brings a greater risk of developing various complications during pregnancy, birth and beyond. Quitting smoking can reduce the risk of miscarriage and premature birth.

For those who are pregnant and thinking about quitting, there is lots of support to help along the way either online or through a midwife. Quit4Baby Warwickshire is a friendly and welcoming service that can help people to quit during pregnancy. They are a supportive team who are committed to helping pregnant women and partners who want to stop smoking.

The benefits of stopping smoking go beyond health. Smoking is also the single biggest cause of accidental fires in the home, often because of people being careless when smoking in bed or not taking care extinguishing their cigarettes properly after drinking alcohol.

Councillor Margaret Bell, portfolio holder for Adult Social Care and Health said:

“Whilst Warwickshire smoking rates are in line with the rest of the country, they are higher in north of the county particularly in North Warwickshire (15.1%), Nuneaton and Bedworth (14.5%) and Rugby (14.3%). “We understand that quitting smoking can be hard, tobacco is an addictive substance, but support is available for you whether you prefer face to face support through the stop smoking service or digital support via your phone or device. “Once you quit, your body not only begins to feel the benefits immediately, but you are also helping those around you who are no longer breathing in second-hand smoke. For more support and advice about quitting smoking visit quit4good.”

Councillor Andy Crump, portfolio holder for Fire & Rescue and Community Safety added:

“Cigarettes and smoking paraphernalia such as lighters can cause deadly housefires. Please dispose of cigarettes in a safe manner and never throw hot cigarettes into a bin. Make sure to use a proper ashtray on a surface that is unlikely to be knocked and soak the butts in water before disposing. A working smoke alarm on every floor of a property can provide vital escape time in the circumstances of a house fire. The safest way to reduce the fire risk to your family and home is to stop smoking.”

For more information about stop smoking services in Warwickshire visit quit4good. For digital stop smoking support from NHS visit Better Health.