Mappleborough Green Prohibition of U-turns and Right Turns

Warwickshire County Council is proposing to ban a U-turn movement for traffic travelling westbound on the A4189, Mappleborough Green together with a right turn ban as described in the public notice.

Scheme Overview

Warwickshire County Council are proposing to introduce a prohibition of U-turns along the A4189 at Mappleborough Green together with a 'No Right Turn’ movement for vehicles exiting the Care home access/egress onto the A4189 Warwick Highway. Further information is given in the public notice below.

Public Notice (PDF, 67 kB)

Statement of Reasons (PDF, 62 kB)

Technical Plans

Traffic Regulation Order Proposed Plan (PDF, 392 kB)

Objections and Representations

Any objections to or representations in support of the proposals, which must be in writing and specify the grounds on which they are made, should be addressed to Chris Round, Communities Group, PO Box 43, Shire Hall, Warwick, CV34 4SX.

Objections, representations, and the name of the objector or person making a representation, will normally be treated as public information, and may be published. For further information on how Warwickshire County Council processes personal data please refer to the Customer Privacy Notice which is available at https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/privacy.

Objections and representations must be sent so as to be received by 24 March 2022.