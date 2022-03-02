Warwickshire Cars Idling Campaign

Drivers across Warwickshire are being encouraged to switch off their engines through the launch of a brand-new county wide primary schools campaign.

Warwickshire Road Safety Education Team are launching the Cars Idling Campaign to encourage everyone who must travel by car to cut out engine idling by switching off their engine when stationary. The campaign primarily focusses on drivers who wait with their engines running outside schools.

Idling increases the amount of exhaust fumes in the air and these fumes contain harmful gases which pollute the environment, contribute towards climate change, and are linked to health conditions such as respiratory illnesses and lung and heart disease.

By stopping engine idling, drivers will reduce fuel costs and save money, improve air quality, and reduce air pollutants which can help cut heart disease, reduce lung cancer and prevent asthma attacks. By reducing the amount of fuel being used, drivers can improve the quality of the air that we breathe.

Throughout March 26 primary schools across Warwickshire will be launching this campaign, with each of these schools receiving a banner for the schools’ railings, a digital animation offering advice and guidance for parents and carers and an article for newsletters. The banner and animation encourage all drivers to switch their engine off.

Councillor Wallace Redford, Portfolio Holder for Transport and Planning at Warwickshire County Council, said:

“This campaign shines a light on the harm that idling cars cause, not only to our environment by contributing to climate change, but also to our health and the health of the younger generation. “If those aren’t incentive enough, the financial toll and potential harm to our vehicles should give us extra pause for thought, the next time that we find ourselves at a standstill whilst at the wheel.”

Councillor Heather Timms, Portfolio Holder for Environment, Climate & Culture at Warwickshire County Council, said:

“It may seem like a small step to take, but if we all switch off our engines when our cars are stationary, we can significantly reduce harmful carbon emissions and at the same time make the air safer for us all to breathe.”

Warwickshire Road Safety Education Team are committed to improving air quality and tackling climate change and are asking all adults who need to travel by car to set a positive example and turn their engines off when stationary.

Warwickshire Road Education Team will be using social media to raise awareness and educate about the dangers of engine idling. Please follow the campaign on social media on Facebook @WCCSafeActiveTravel and Twitter @WCCSafe_Active.

Warwickshire County Councils Cars Idling campaign forms part of the wider Safe and Active Schools programme to help schools and parents find safe and sustainable ways to travel to school with their children, including walking, cycling, and scooting.

For further information please contact: roadsafetyeducation@warwickshire.gov.uk