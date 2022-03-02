Dedicate a Warwickshire honeysuckle to a social care worker for Social Care Day of Remembrance and Reflection

Warwickshire residents, social care services and the voluntary sector are being encouraged to take part in Social Care Day of Remembrance and Reflection, which takes place on Thursday 17th March and is dedicated to those working in adult social care.

The day, which is being co-ordinated nationally by Skills for Care in collaboration with partners from across the social care sector, is being supported by The Warwickshire Registered Managers Network which includes Warwickshire County Council and Coventry City Council.

Social Care Day of Remembrance and Reflection will give individuals a space to remember the people working in social care we have sadly lost during pandemic and offer much needed time to reflect on the vital work the social care sector has done to keep people safe and well.

Care providers, care workers, individuals and families in Warwickshire are being encouraged to remember and reflect by displaying a poster of the Warwickshire’s flower, the honeysuckle, and dedicating it either to someone working in social care that has sadly been lost or to somebody that has made and continues to make huge sacrifices to provide high quality care to people.

Warwickshire County Council will be supporting Skills for Care and The Care Workers’ Charity on Thursday 17th March by publishing links on their website and social media accounts to an online Memorial Wall and Tribute Wall where the Care Workers’ Charity will be gathering people's stories and tributes that show the commitment and sacrifices the social care workforce has made.

There will also be case studies highlighting Warwickshire’s and Coventry’s adult social care colleagues who work hard to help keep the people they support safe during the pandemic and continue to do so.

Councillor Margaret Bell, Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Adult Social Care and Health, said: “I encourage Warwickshire care providers, care workers and everyone who wants to show their support for the social care sector to get involved in this year’s Social Care Day of Remembrance and Reflection.

“The past year has been a difficult time for the entire adult social care workforce. Despite the huge pressures during the pandemic, everyone working across social care continued to show incredible skill and tenacity in supporting those who draw on social care across Warwickshire.

“We will use this day to remember the great dedication, bravery, and compassion our wonderful social care workers have shown in their roles supporting people at the frontline of the pandemic and to recognise the vital work the social care sector continues to do to keep people safe and well.”

To download the poster please click here