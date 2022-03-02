Friends of Priory Park group undertake special tree-planting event in Warwick with Warwickshire’s Lord Lieutenant

Warwick’s Priory Park received seven new trees last week as part of a re-planting programme supported by the County Council’s Green Shoots Community Climate Change Fund.

An official tree-planting event, featuring Warwickshire’s Lord Lieutenant as special guest, was led by The Friends of Priory Park group and attended by local residents, children, and families.

The free ‘Planting for the Future’ event featured the planting of seven heavy standard lime trees, as well as providing a fun self-led trail for families to learn more about the park and its natural and ancient history. One objective behind the tree planting was to encourage a wider understanding of the importance of trees amongst school children, teaching them the techniques of tree-planting by hand, why it is necessary, and the benefits it has on the environment.

The seven newly planted trees are located in the West area of the park nearby to Priory Medical Centre. The recent construction of the three-storey centre, which sits within Warwick’s conservation area, required the removal of seven mature trees in order to proceed with the build. However, the newly planted trees, funded by the County Council’s Green Shoots Community Climate Change Fund, will help to reduce the visual impact of the Medical Centre and highlight the importance that any trees lost through development should be replaced and that environmental loss must be mitigated.

Cllr Heather Timms, Portfolio Holder for Environment, Climate and Culture, said:

“Quite often we see trees become a casualty of new developments, which is why tree planting projects such as this one in Priory Park are so important. The impact trees have on our environment and the climate cannot be understated, which only highlights further the need to protect trees and plant new ones when the opportunity is there. “At Warwickshire County Council we are committed to planting new trees throughout the county or, in the case of Priory Park, replace old trees that have been lost. The planting of the seven new trees will enhance the character of this historic park and educate the local community about our fight against the ongoing climate emergency, and what we can all do to help.”

The County Council’s Green Shoots Community Climate Change Fund provides grant funding to community projects to mitigate against, and adapt to, the impact of climate change, and supports a wide range of small, community-powered initiatives across Warwickshire. The original application for the Priory Park tree-planting project was submitted by chairman of The Friends of Priory Park group, Jerry Birkbeck, who sadly passed away before the tree-planting event could take place; one of the seven trees planted has been dedicated in his name.

The planting of trees this year is also important for The Queen’s Green Canopy (QGC), a unique national tree-planting initiative to celebrate Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee. Anyone from individuals, schools, and community groups to businesses and organisations can get involved in planting a tree for the Jubilee, or mark the occasion with a physical or virtual commemorative plaque.

The Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire, Mr Tim Cox, who is the Queen’s representative in the county, said:

“The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee is an important event in our history, as this year the Queen becomes the longest reigning monarch in English history after providing seventy years of incredible service to the Nation. The Queen’s Green Canopy is a great initiative for everyone to get involved with to help celebrate this incredible achievement, and by planting trees all over the country they will hopefully thrive and leave a legacy be enjoyed for generations to come.”

The best time to plant a tree is during the traditional British planting season, which happens from early October to the end of March each year. To get involved in planting a tree over the next few weeks during peak planting season, or to set-up a commemorative plaque for the QGC, visit https://queensgreencanopy.org/get-involved/, and remember to add your tree to the QGC map which will be presented to Her Majesty the Queen as part of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations: https://queensgreencanopy.org/map-education-hub/qgc-map/#/.

To find out more about the Friends of Priory Park group, visit www.prioryparkwarwick.org/

For more information about the Green Shoots Community Climate Change Fund, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/greenshootsfund. A full list of the projects receiving this fund is available at https://bit.ly/3Mb2Tuc

To plant a tree for The Queen’s Green Canopy, visit https://queensgreencanopy.org/get-involved/

For more information about how Warwickshire is facing the challenges of climate change, visit: www.warwickshireclimateemergency.org.uk/