National Secondary School Offer Day in Warwickshire: Record number of Warwickshire children receive first choice secondary school offers.

Thousands of children across Warwickshire will be offered places at secondary schools today (Tuesday 1 March) with a record number of children being offered their first preference.

Today – 1st March – is National Offer Day, when Year 6 children and up and down the country learn which secondary school they will attend for the 2022/2023 academic year.

This year, there were 6,671 Warwickshire children who applied for a secondary place by the application deadline of 31 October, an increase of 6% on the previous year. Of those, 82% have been offered a place at their first-choice school, compared to 78.5% in 2021. A further 12% have been offered a place at another of their school choices, meaning a total of 94% have been offered a place at one of their preferred schools.

This year, 97.5% of parents and carers applied online for a secondary school place. Those applicants will receive an email, or can check their online parent portal, by 2pm on Tuesday 1 March. Letters to the remaining applicants have been posted.

Cllr Jeff Morgan, Portfolio Holder for Children, Families and Education at Warwickshire County Council said: “I’m really pleased that the number of children getting a place at their chosen school continues to increase. We have many excellent schools across the county and they continue to be popular with families both from within Warwickshire and those living outside it. We look forward to welcoming our new secondary school children starting in September”.

The deadline for Warwickshire parents to respond to their secondary school offer is 15th March. More information on how to do this is on the Warwickshire County Council website at: www.warwickshire.gov.uk/secondaryoffers