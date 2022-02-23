New Autism Strategy approved for Coventry and Warwickshire

A new five-year Autism strategy for adults, children and young people across Coventry and Warwickshire has been approved.

The announcement means that the strategy has now been adopted by the key organisations who lead on autism services across the region, and Coventry City Council joins Warwickshire County Council, NHS Coventry and Warwickshire Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) and the Warwickshire Autism Partnership Board in giving their approval to the strategy.

The new Autism Strategy commits the partner organisations to commissioning high quality autism services and support, as well as working closely with one another to build local communities that are more inclusive and welcoming for autistic people and to improve the lives and opportunities for autistic children, young people, and adults.

This five-year local strategy has been coproduced with support from a wide range of people, including autistic people and their families and people working in services and organisations that support autistic people. This has built a shared understanding of the experience of autistic people of all ages and their families in accessing support appropriate to their needs and getting a formal diagnosis of autism.

The strategy is due to be launched at the Together with Autism Conference 2022, a series of 3 conferences held in Warwick, Nuneaton and Coventry. The conferences are designed for professionals, parents and carers of autistic children, adults and for anybody wanting to better understand autism. The first conference will be held on Saturday 2nd April between 10am and 4pm at Myton School, Warwick, CV34 6PJ.

Dr Sarah Raistrick, Chair of NHS Coventry and Warwickshire CCG, said: “Coventry and Warwickshire CCG is committed to ensuring that everyone with autism across the region gets the support they need. This new strategy will enable partner organisations to work even closer to ensure we meet the needs of those with autism and their families, and I look forward to seeing the difference this will make to thousands of families across Coventry and Warwickshire.”

Councillor Dr Kindy Sandhu, Coventry City Council’s Cabinet Member for Education and Skills, said: “Although progress has been made in recent years, the fact remains that autistic people continue to experience inequalities due to gaps in services and support, which is why this joined-up strategy is needed. A priority in the first year is to aim to reduce waiting times for a diagnosis and pre and post diagnostic support, as well as reducing the numbers of autistic people admitted to mental health hospitals. There is still a lot to do but all partners committing to the strategy is a significant step forward.”

Councillor Jeff Morgan, Portfolio Holder for Children and Families, education and children’s services at Warwickshire County Council said: “Our local strategy commits Coventry and Warwickshire to reducing inequalities for autistic people and gives us a clear path ahead for making the city and county autism friendly places to live. We will develop the all-age autism specialist support offer and redesign the autism diagnostic pathway, focussing on all age pathways to better support transition from children’s to adult’s services. The local strategy will see us co-produce and work together collaboratively to learn more about autism as we strive to improve support for people with autism.”