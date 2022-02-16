Warwickshire businesses are encouraged to join the race to Net Zero

Small to medium-sized businesses across Warwickshire are being supported by Warwickshire County Council, Warwick and Stratford District Councils to achieve Net Zero emissions as part of a new and free webinar series.

A series of webinars will be delivered by Sustainability West Midlands covering various aspects of sustainability and achieving Net Zero carbon emissions by 2050.

The webinars follow feedback from businesses across the region that despite the frequency with which sustainability is being discussed there is still lack of clarity around how businesses should respond to it.

The UK Government has set a target to reach Net Zero carbon emissions by 2050. It has also enshrined this in law, so the target will have to be met, and Warwickshire businesses will have to be part of this solution. In addition to this the County Council, Warwick District Council and Stratford District Council have set more ambitious targets they want to work fowards to achieve Net Zero by 2030.

There has never been a better time than right now for businesses across the county to start thinking about sustainability.

The planned webinar sessions will cover the following topics:

What does net zero mean for your SME? - 15th March

Funding support and opportunities for your SME - 29th March

Reduce your waste, increase profitability - 5th April

Greener transport - 26th April

Energy saving in your small business - 10th May

Engaging your employees and customers - 24th May

Businesses in Warwickshire who would like to book on to these webinars can visit: https://www.sustainabilitywestmidlands.org.uk/news/fuelling-sustainability-in-your-business/

Cllr Heather Timms, Portfolio Holder for Environment, Climate and Culture, said: “2050 may seem like it is a long way off, but rapid changes are required to achieve Net Zero and many customers will be demanding actions now from the businesses that they trade with.

“These webinars, used elsewhere in the region, are already ensuring that businesses are making these changes and taking advantage of the short-term quick-wins that are available.

“Net Zero and sustainability are being hailed as the next industrial revolution, so I would advise all businesses to sign up to this webinar series today and to begin their journey to Net Zero, sustainability and a brighter future for all.”

Councillor Alan Rhead, Portfolio Holder for Climate Change, said: “Warwick District Council is very pleased to be supporting these events, given that reducing emissions is now so critical for organisations of all sizes. A key aspect of the webinars is to help SMEs in particular to secure funding and to emphasise how net zero is good for your business, since reducing waste and saving energy use can only in turn improve profitability; and it’s also something your customers want to see happen.”

Nathaniel Weaver, Project Officer at Sustainability West Midlands, said: “99.9% of the UK business population are SME’s and are therefore the engine of the UK economy. As with any engine it is essential to use the right fuel. Attend this course find out how to fuel your business for sustainable growth.”

SME businesses in Warwickshire can sign-up to this totally free webinar series today, by visiting: https://www.sustainabilitywestmidlands.org.uk/news/fuelling-sustainability-in-your-business/

For more information about how Warwickshire is facing the challenges of the climate change emergency, visit: https://www.warwickshireclimateemergency.org.uk/

