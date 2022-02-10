Everybody has a responsibility to stop child abuse now

It is estimated that one in 10 children in England and Wales will experience sexual abuse before they turn sixteen. That’s equivalent to three in every classroom.

Hundreds of children and young people in Warwickshire are victims of sexual abuse every year. As part of Sexual Violence Awareness week (7 - 13 February), Warwickshire County Council (WCC), alongside Warwickshire Police, is supporting a national campaign and calling on all members of the community to stop abuse now.

The aim of the government campaign, Stop Abuse Now, is to keep children safe from sexual abuse. The campaign seeks to inform and educate the community on how to spot the signs of child sexual abuse whilst also asking for parents, carers, family members and professionals working with children to have regular, open conversations with them.

Most children will not tell anyone about the abuse they’re experiencing at the time which is why it’s crucial that all members of the community know how to spot the signs of child sexual abuse and where to go for support. Signs of abuse can appear in many forms and can include changes in behaviour such as self-harming, becoming secretive or changing eating habits. Victims may also have significant mood changes, seem more distant, change their toilet habits, appear frightened or avoid being alone with a person/people they know as well as nightmares or bed wetting.

Parents and carers, as well as family members and professionals working with children are encouraged to build trust with children and young people by having regular conversation and letting them know that there will always be someone who will listen to them and take what they say seriously. It is also important to know when it is the right time to reach out for support.

The national Stop Abuse Now campaign echoes Warwickshire’s Something’s Not Right campaign which is a partnership initiative raising awareness of the varying forms of child exploitation happening across the county.

Warwickshire County Councillor Jeff Morgan, Portfolio Holder for Children and Families, said: “There is no place in Warwickshire for any form of child sexual abuse or exploitation so we’re proud as a local authority to work with Warwickshire Police and support the national Stop Abuse Now campaign.

“All children have a right to be safe from sexual abuse and exploitation, and every person in the community has a role to play. We all have a responsibility to safeguard children and make sure that Warwickshire is a safe and stable place for them to grow up in.

“As part of our commitment to creating a Child Friendly Warwickshire, it’s up to all of us to learn how to recognise the signs and report it. Let’s stop abuse together.”

Detective Chief Inspector Jill Fowler, Vulnerability and Safeguarding, Warwickshire Police said “We rely on the support of our communities and partners to help us in our determination to end child sexual abuse in Warwickshire.

“If you’re worried that a child or young person is at risk or is being abused you must act to protect them. There are signs but they can be subtle and there are many reasons why it can feel difficult to report suspicions.

Warwickshire Police takes all reports seriously and will act to establish the facts of any report received. We have a team of specially trained officers dedicated to supporting child victims who work together with our partners to safeguard them and bring offenders to justice”

If you have any concerns at all about a child’s safety or wellbeing, don’t hesitate to contact the NSPCC Helpline on 0808 800 5000.

To find out more about the different signs of abuse, visit stopabusetogether.campaign.gov.uk/

To find out more about child exploitation and how to spot the signs visit www.somethingsnotright.co.uk.

To find out about Child Friendly Warwickshire, visit https://www.childfriendlywarwickshire.co.uk/