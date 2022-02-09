A435 Average Speed Limit

Following on from public consultation, Warwickshire County Council are making the various speed limit orders relating to the average speed camera enforcement as part of a Road Safety Scheme.

Scheme Overview

Under the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984, Warwickshire County Council are making the various speed limits relating to the Traffic and Road Safety average speed camera enforcement scheme along the A435 as described in the public notice below.

Public Notic and Legal Orders

Public Notice (PDF, 75 kB)

Statement of Reasons (PDF, 28 kB)

Various Roads Coughton 30ph and 40 mph Variation Order No.1 (PDF, 64 kB)

A435 Gorcott Hill to Studley Restricted Road and 40mph Variation Order No.1 (PDF, 63 kB)

The Trunk Road (A435/A46) Alcester Bypass 40mph and De-restriction Variation Order No.1 (PDF, 64 kB)

Revocation Order (PDF, 70 kB)

A435 Birmingham Road, Alcester 40mph Speed Limit Order 1987 (PDF, 381 kB)

A435 Coughton and Sambourne 50mph Speed Limit Order 1988 (PDF, 372 kB)

The Trunk Road (A435/A46) Alcester Bypass 40mph and De-restriction Order 1992 (PDF, 1,384 kB)

A435 Gorcott Hill to Studley Restricted Road and 40mph Speed Limit Order 2002 (PDF, 933 kB)

Various Roads, District of Stratford on Avon Restricted Roads Order 2009 (PDF, 121 kB)

A435 Coughton and Sambourne 50mph Speed Limit Variation No. 2 Order 2012 (PDF, 433 kB)

Various Roads Coughton 30mph and 40 mph Order 2012 (PDF, 616 kB)

A435 Alcester Road, A435 Birmingham Road and A448 Bromsgrove Road, Studley - Restricted Road Order 2014 (PDF, 223 kB)

Technical Plans

TR11394 (PDF, 2,154 kB)

Enquiries

Any enquiries relating to the proposals may be made to Graham Stanley, Communities Directorate, Warwickshire County Council (telephone number 01926 412 641).

Any person who desires to question the validity of the Order or of any provision contained in it on the grounds that it is not within the powers conferred by the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984, or on the grounds that any requirement of that Act or of any instrument made under it has not been complied with in relation to the Order may within six weeks from the date of the making of the Order apply to the High Court for this purpose.