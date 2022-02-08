Warwickshire County Council is stepping forward to make Warwickshire the best it can be

Warwickshire County Council today (8 February 2022) confirmed its ambition to make Warwickshire the best it can be, as County Councillors agreed a new Council Plan.

Warwickshire County Council today (8 February 2022) confirmed its ambition to make Warwickshire the best it can be, as County Councillors agreed a new Council Plan that will direct the work of the Council over the next five years.

The new Council Plan sets out three priority areas focused on developing a thriving economy; ensuring people can live safely, healthily, and happily; and creating a county with a sustainable future. This third, new, priority reflects the importance of taking concerted action on climate change. Together these priorities support the Council’s ambition to make Warwickshire the best it can be, sustainable now and for future generations.

The plan sets out how the Council will step forward to meet future challenges and opportunities, recognising that a combination of financial pressures and increasing demand for services will require new ways of doing things. The plan sets out how the Council is committed to continue to deliver and improve its key services. It will also look to develop more digital solutions, improve value for money and find new and better ways to do things.

As a county Warwickshire performs strongly across the board, but there are longstanding disparities to address. The new Council Plan embeds long-term work to address these differences and spread aspiration and opportunity across all communities.

Leader of Warwickshire County Council, Cllr Izzi Seccombe said: “The Council Plan agreed today is about Warwickshire stepping forward. Stepping forward to meet challenges, stepping forward to embrace opportunity and stepping forward to deliver our ambition for Warwickshire.

“The Plan has at its core a commitment to empowering communities. Throughout the pandemic we have seen how people have supported one another. We want to maintain and build on that momentum and ensure we invest in our social and community infrastructure.

“We understand that our County performs strongly across the board, but there are longstanding disparities to address. And through the Council Plan we will embed the long-term work to level up and spread aspiration and opportunity across our communities.”

Warwickshire County Council's three strategic priorities:

We want Warwickshire to have a thriving economy and places with the right jobs, skills and infrastructure.

We want to be a County where people can live their best lives; where communities and individuals are supported to live safely, healthily, happily and independently.

We want to be a County with a sustainable future which means adopting to and mitigating climate change and meeting net zero commitments.

Warwickshire County Council's Council Plan will be formally published later this month.