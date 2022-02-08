Tell us your Commonwealth Stories and be part of a new exhibition

With Birmingham 2022 less than six months away, Heritage and Culture Warwickshire and trying to track down residents’ Commonwealth Stories.

In less than six months, the Commonwealth Games will be coming to Warwickshire and the team at Heritage and Culture Warwickshire (HCW) would love to hear residents' personal stories about the Commonwealth! What does the Commonwealth mean to them, their friends and their family!

The Warwickshire County Council Heritage and Culture Service want local people to tell them about their own connections to the Commonwealth. Whether it’s a short story, a personal experience or a link to a local community, they are keen to hear from anyone with a story to tell.

With the Lawn Bowls and Para Lawn Bowls taking place at Victoria Park Bowling Greens in Leamington Spa, and the historic St Nicholas Park in Warwick hosting the start and finish of the cycling Road Race event taking place in Warwick – the county will be alive next summer with world-class sport on our doorstep!

Councillor Heather Timms, Portfolio Holder for Environment, Climate & Culture at Warwickshire County Council said: “So many people in Warwickshire will have interesting stories to tell about their own experiences, memories and connections to the Commonwealth. We would love to hear from as many of you as possible to help us celebrate, as a county, our part in this incredible, global event.”

Your own connection to the Commonwealth might be sport or event-related, but it could easily be work-related, or perhaps a memorable trip or holiday you have taken, or maybe you have family or friends living in the Commonwealth who can provide you with an interesting story to tell?

“Heritage and Culture are hoping to find a local link to all 54 Commonwealth countries and would love to hear and share your personal stories, however big or small!”

Richard Lewis, Collections and Development Manager at Warwickshire, Warwickshire County Council, said: “The connections of local people to the Commonwealth is an important part of our social history here in Warwickshire, and we are keen to document as many stories, memories and anecdotes as possible between now and the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games. Please help us reach our goal to find connections to all 54 Commonwealth countries by submitting your video, photo, or written submission via our community website, Our Warwickshire.”

Please submit your #WCCOurCommonwealth stories, memories and photos online at: https://bit.ly/2Y8dTo1

Your written submissions can be bullet points, stories, quotes or facts and figures, but must be a maximum of 600 words

Photos and illustrations can also be uploaded via the form

To submit a video – please email to: admin@ourwarwickshire.org.uk Please note that videos must be no more than 2 minutes long.

You can also share your stories on social media using the hashtag #WCCOurCommonwealth or submit them via email to: admin@ourwarwickshire.org.uk

Heritage and Culture Warwickshire will also be presenting a special summer cycling exhibition related to the Commonwealth Games at Market Hall Museum in Warwick from Saturday 2nd July, so please sign up for the Heritage and Culture Warwickshire e-newsletter via our website for the latest details: https://bit.ly/3G47cEo

For further information about Heritage and Culture Warwickshire and to find information about all our upcoming events please visit:

https://heritage.warwickshire.gov.uk/

Please note: submissions may be published on the Our Warwickshire website and/or shared on our social media channels.