Chip pan fire warning for Warwickshire residents

Warwickshire residents requested to take care cooking with chip pans after Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service attended two kitchen fires in Nuneaton and Rugby caused by chip pans in the last week.

The two fire incidents took place between 4pm and 6pm on the 31 January and 2 February respectively and were quickly contained by crews on arrival at the domestic properties.

Councillor Andy Crump, Portfolio Holder for Fire and Rescue and Community Safety at Warwickshire County Council said: “Kitchen fires can have devastating and tragic consequences. It’s fortunate that these fires did not spread and that no one was seriously injured. We know that chip pans can cause serious fires in households and residents should consider cooking oven chips, microwave chips or using a thermostat controlled electric deep fryer for a much safer cooking experience.”

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service has collected some advice for people making using of chip pans:

Don’t leave chip pans unattended.

Do not fill a pan more than one-third full with oil

Don’t use chip pans if you have been drinking alcohol.

In the event of a chip pan fire, don’t move the pan.

If an pan is on fire, and only if it is safe to do so, turn off the heat underneath the pan.

Never throw water on a chip pan that is alight – it can cause a fire explosion.

Residents should call 999 immediately in the event of a fire and remove themselves and their families from the affected property and wait for the Fire Service to attend.

Find out more about fire safety on Warwickshire County Council’s website: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/firesafety