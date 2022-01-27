Warwickshire Libraries share their most popular book titles from 2021 and how residents can enjoy reading locally for free

‘Reading more’ is a common and popular goal for a new year, but only 12% of people keep this New Year’s resolution*.

For residents finding it hard to get into reading or who need some inspiration, Warwickshire County Council’s Library Service is here to help as their staff share the most popular titles in Warwickshire from 2021, as well as what free resources are available to help residents keep on track of their reading goals.

2021 was a year filled with lockdown rules and limited access to spending time with friends and family. Many turned to reading during this time, and according to Warwickshire Libraries here are the top ten adult fiction titles read by Warwickshire library members in 2021:

The Thursday Murder Club - by Richard Osman

The Sentinel - by Andrew Child and Lee Child

Blue Moon - by Lee Child

The Midnight Library - by Matt Haig

The Long Call - by Ann Cleeves

A Song for the Dark Times - by Ian Rankin

One August Night - by Victoria Hislop

Hamnet - by Maggie O’Farrell

The Law of Innocence - by Michael Connelly

Hidden in Plain Sight - by Jeffrey Archer

Below are the most popular junior titles read using Warwickshire Libraries’ services in 2021:

The Girl, the Bear and the Magic Shoes - by Julia Donaldson

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Wrecking Ball - by Jeff Kinney

The Smeds and the Smoos - by Julia Donaldson

Where’s Spot? – by Eric Hill

What the Ladybird heard at the Seaside – by Julia Donaldson

The Gruffalo’s Child – by Julia Donaldson

The Beast of Buckingham Palace – by David Walliams

The Very Hungry Caterpillar – by Eric Carle

The Gruffalo – by Julia Donaldson

Oi Puppies! – by Kes Gray

This year younger children also have the opportunity to get involved in the free Warwickshire Book Bears scheme. Children under five collect a stamp every time they visit the library, and after six stamps they earn a certificate. If they collect all ten certificates, then they will receive a soft Library Book Bear toy as a reward for completion. To find out more you can ask about the Books Bears scheme at your local library.

Warwickshire Libraries staff also reviewed many great library books to share their personal favourites from 2021, and to provide residents with plenty of inspiration to achieve new reading goals for this year. A full list of these favourite reads can be viewed on the Warwickshire Libraries blog:

Favourite Books of 2021 – Part 1

Favourite Books of 2021 – Part 2

All mentioned book titles are available to read with Warwickshire Libraries by joining as a member for free. As a member, book titles can be accessed in-person at a local library, through the online library catalogue here https://bit.ly/344dzcD, or by browsing the BorrowBox collection which includes a great range of eBooks and eAudiobooks https://warwickshire.borrowbox.com/.

Cllr Andy Jenns, Portfolio Holder for Customer and Transformation, said:

“Warwickshire Libraries provide a welcoming and safe space for customers who want to enjoy reading, connect with each other, or find out more from our friendly staff about the great range of free activities and support services we have available. “Reading more books is a popular new year’s resolution, and Warwickshire Libraries can support both new and regular customers with their reading goals at their local library, or through our libraries’ online resources which can be accessed at home or on-the-go. Warwickshire Library membership is free, and our doors are certainly open this year to support our local communities with reading whilst feeling safe, well and connected.”

To find your nearest library, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/libraries

To join your local library for free, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/jointhelibrary

*Source: Penguin Random House