A46 Stoneleigh Junction Overnight Closures 31 January to 6 February 2022

As the new A46 Stoneleigh Junction southbound exit slip road nears completion, Warwickshire County Council are advising residents of upcoming overnight road closures.

The £38m A46 Stoneleigh Junction scheme has reached an important new milestone with the upcoming opening of the new southbound exit slip road, which is planned for 6 February 2022.

In preparation for the new slip road opening and to allow required surfacing works on the new northbound entry slip road, the following overnight closures will in place starting Monday 31 January:

A46 Southbound exit slip road closures

Monday 31st January 2022

Tuesday 1st February 2022

Wednesday 2nd February 2022

A46 Northbound entry slip road closures

Thursday 3rd February 2022

Friday 4th February 2022

A46 Southbound exit slip road closures

Saturday 5th February 2022

Sunday 6th February 2022

These closures will run between 8 pm and 6 am on the stated days and a short, well signposted, diversion route will be in place throughout.

The overall aim of the Stoneleigh Junction scheme is to reduce the regular delays and queueing traffic, improve road safety for all users and ensure the junction has the capacity that will be required to meet future growth in the sub-region.

The Stoneleigh Junction Scheme is being funded by Warwickshire County Council, The Department for Transport, the West Midlands Combined Authority with developer contributions from the University of Warwick and Whitley South Works through the Coventry & Warwickshire Development Partnership.

Cllr Wallace Redford, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Transport and Highways, said: “These road closures are essential in order to allow works to continue on the Stoneleigh Junction Improvement Scheme and every attempt has been made to schedule these at a time when disruption to the highway will be minimised. We would like to sincerely thank residents for their continued patience with these essential developments to the junction.”

You can find out more and follow the progress of the scheme, including the diversion routes for this closure, by visiting: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/major-transport-construction-projects/a46-stoneleigh-junction/1