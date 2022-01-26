Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service bids farewell to Crew Manager after 39 years of service

A Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service Crew Manager has retired after 39 years of firefighting service.

Steve Sweet, affectionately nicknamed ‘Sugar’ by his colleagues, initially joined Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service as an on-call firefighter and was stationed at Atherstone Fire Station. He worked alongside his on-call firefighting as a miner and then delivery driver.

Steve transferred from on-call firefighting to wholetime and served at Nuneaton and Rugby fire stations across his career. Steve has dedicated the past four decades of his life to protecting Warwickshire residents.

Outside of work, he enjoys spending time outdoors and once saved a man from drowning whilst he was out walking his dogs.

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service Assistant Chief Fire Officer, Barnaby Briggs, said: “Steve was a strong, dependable firefighter and a steady presence at operational incidents.

"I know he will be missed by everyone here at Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service, Rugby Fire Station and everyone that has worked alongside him across the last 39 years.”

Councillor Andy Crump, Warwickshire County Council's Portfolio Holder for Fire and Rescue and Community Safety, said: “I am very grateful for Steve’s service to the county and its residents. I hope he will be able to enjoy his retirement to the utmost and will look back on his firefighting years with pride.”

