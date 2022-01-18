Be part of the extraordinary Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games

As the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games draws ever closer, residents are being encouraged to take part when this once-in-a-generation event comes to the region.

The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games is coming to Warwickshire next summer, with the Road Race taking place in Warwick and the Lawn Bowls and Para Lawn Bowls taking place in Victoria Park in Royal Leamington Spa. The Games have recently launched a search to find volunteers for the Games itself and 2,022 Batonbearers for the Queen’s Baton Relay, which takes place in the immediate run-up to the Games.

The Queen’s Baton Relay is a Games tradition that builds anticipation for the forthcoming tournament by celebrating, connecting, and exciting communities across the Commonwealth and shining a light on untold stories and unsung local heroes from the places it visits.

Batonbearers will play a major role in the Queen’s Baton Relay when it returns to England this summer, taking on the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to carry the Queen’s Baton in their region during the final build up to the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Warwickshire County Council is encouraging residents to nominate those who are:

Willing to take on a challenge,

Have a unique and inspiring story,

Figures of inspiration who positively challenge others to achieve their best; and/or

Are passionate about making a positive impact within their community.

Nominations can be made by visiting the Birmingham 2022 website and submitting 100 words or less on how the nominee, who must be aged 12 or over by June 2022, is making a difference in their community and why they deserve to take on this unique opportunity.

If you know someone who deserves to be nominated to be a batonbearer, please visit: https://www.birmingham2022.com/queens-baton-relay/batonbearer-nominations/

The Commonwealth Games have also launched a search for other volunteers to be a part of the historic opening and closing ceremonies and help to bring these events to life.

The Games’ organising committee are seeking the following 3 categories of volunteers:

Volunteer Cast: enthusiastic individuals aged over 18 who can move to a beat for a variety of performance roles across the Birmingham 2022 Opening and Closing Ceremonies.

enthusiastic individuals aged over 18 who can move to a beat for a variety of performance roles across the Birmingham 2022 Opening and Closing Ceremonies. Established Choirs: established choirs with singers aged over 18 to join the Ceremonies Mass Choir.

established choirs with singers aged over 18 to join the Ceremonies Mass Choir. Athlete Hosts: enthusiastic and welcoming individuals aged over 18 who would like a backstage role assisting with welcoming and marshalling athletes from across the Commonwealth during the Birmingham 2022 Opening Ceremony Athletes Parade.

To be part of the volunteer cast, applicants must be able to participate in a movement and dance-based audition that will take place in Birmingham, between 1 March and 13 March 2022. In addition, applicants must be able to commit to regular rehearsal sessions beginning in May 2022, running all the way up to each Ceremony.

The established choirs must have previous singing and performing experience and be able to learn show material from March and commit to regular rehearsal sessions beginning in July 2022, running all the way up to each Ceremony.

Athlete Hosts will need to attend three rehearsals in July prior to the Opening Ceremony and one rehearsal before the Closing Ceremony in August. Interviews will take place between 1 March and 13 March 2022.

Any residents looking to take advantage of these fantastic opportunities should visit: https://www.birmingham2022.com/ceremonies/

Cllr Izzi Seccombe, Leader of Warwickshire County Council, said: “The chance to take part in the Games and be one of the batonbearers for the Queen’s Baton Relay is an incredible opportunity for our residents.

“As we count down the days to the opening ceremony of Birmingham 2022, the final leg of the 72-nation Baton Relay will shine a light on our unsung heroes who make a real difference to their local communities. I'm looking forward to seeing all those selected take part in a unique event that will showcase the best of Warwickshire’s towns and people in 2022."

“The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games coming to our region is truly a once in a lifetime event and I hope many of our residents will seize the voluntary opportunities that are available in the run-up to the Games this summer.”

To find out more about the Commonwealth Games in Warwickshire, visit: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/Birmingham2022commonwealthgames