30mph Speed Limit Order - Tysoe Road, Little Kineton

Following on from formal consultation, Warwickshire County Council are making the order for the extension to the 30mph speed limit order along Tysoe Road, Little Kineton.

Scheme Overview

Under the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984, Warwickshire County Council are making the 30mph speed limit order that was consulted upon along Tysoe Road, Little Kineton, as described in the public notice below.

Public Notice and Legal Orders

Public Notice (PDF, 13 kB)

Statement of Reasons (PDF, 15 kB)

30mph Speed Limit Variation Order (PDF, 219 kB)

30mph 1992 Speed Limit Order (PDF, 449 kB)

Technical Plans

MWT21-101-04 (PDF, 592 kB)

Enquiries

Any enquiries relating to the Order may be made to Graham Stanley, Communities Directorate, Warwickshire County Council (telephone number 01926 412641.

Any person who desires to question the validity of the Order or of any provision contained in it on the grounds that it is not within the powers conferred by the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984, or on the grounds that any requirement of that Act or of any instrument made under it has not been complied with in relation to the Order may within six weeks from the date of the making of the Order apply to the High Court for this purpose.