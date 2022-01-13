Brew Monday – a cuppa and catch up for your wellbeing

The middle of January can be challenging for many people, with the cold winter weather prevailing, and the festive period over, some people may need extra support for their mental health and wellbeing

As part of the Winter Wellbeing campaign, Warwickshire County Council and partners will be sending out a series of messages all day on Monday 17 January to help people look after their own and others mental health and wellbeing. The third Monday in January is sometimes referred to as the saddest day of the year so has been chosen to highlight support available every day to give people a boost.

It also coincides with the Samaritans Brew Monday which encourages people to connect over a cuppa and consider other ways to stay well. Messages through the day will promote 5 ways to wellbeing which are actions you can take to reflect on, and improve, your overall wellbeing, they include:

Be active - Whether it’s a walk, run, home workout or meditation, being active helps people to feel good.

Connect - Building connections can help to improve wellbeing, whether this is within the local community or taking up a hobby and linking with people who share similar interests.

Give - An act of kindness can help to improve mood and make others feel supported and cared for.

Keep learning - Learning new skills can offer a sense of achievement and confidence - a chance to try something new or rediscover an old interest.

Take notice - Being aware of what is taking place in the present through sensations, thoughts and feelings can directly enhance wellbeing.

Follow along on the Warwickshire County Council Twitter page @Warwickshire_CC.

The Coventry and Warwickshire initiative, Wellbeing for Life, offers a Wellbeing 4 Life life map. It is a one-stop self-help resource and shows residents how they can use the 5 Ways to Wellbeing, whatever age they are, and wherever they are on life’s journey, with helpful signposting tips for support.

Also on Monday 17 January, Warwickshire Libraries will be hosting a special Brew Monday edition of their monthly Twitter chat. George Eliot and South Warwickshire NHS Trust Health Librarian colleagues will be on hand to signpost to resources available at your local library or online that can help with physical and mental health and wellbeing, as well as those that will help you talk to others and start difficult conversations. Tune in to Twitter @warkslibraries between 11am and 11.30am on Monday to take part or keep an eye out on Twitter later on in the week as they will be sharing a compilation of all the resources mentioned.

Warwickshire County Council portfolio holder for Adult Social Care and Health, Councillor Margaret Bell, said: “Taking time to look after our health and wellbeing will provide us with tools to support ourselves throughout life's challenges. The 5 ways to wellbeing is a great starting point to think about the different things we can do to help ourselves and others.

“People go through a series of feeling up and down, this is normal and to be expected. The advice offered throughout the day on Monday can be used whenever needed, whether that is today or another day.”

Coventry City Council portfolio holder for Public Health and Sport Councillor Kamran Caan said: “Brew Monday is an important day in the calendar and focuses on conversations having the power to change lives. Reaching out to a friend, family member or colleague, for a virtual cuppa and a chat is about checking in and staying connected to those closest to us. Just taking time to really listen to another person can help to end isolation in communities and bring people together, breaking down the stigma and shame that many of us feel when experiencing a mental health problem, especially during such challenging times.”

For more information to stay well this winter and for links to services across the area visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/winterwellness

To find out about Coventry and Warwickshire’s Wellbeing 4 Life initiative, go to www.wellbeing4life.co.uk

Details about The Samaritans Brew Monday event is online at www.samaritans.org/support-us/campaign/brew-monday/