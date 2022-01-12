Warwickshire County Council’s Kingsbury Water Park is working in partnership with the Angling Trust to encourage residents to connect with nature and improve their wellbeing with the ‘Get Fishing for Wellbeing’ initiative.

The Angling Trust, who is the recognised governing body for the sport of angling, along with NHS practitioners, have been working on encouraging the nation to get fishing to improve their health and wellbeing.

As part of the County Council’s health agenda, Country Parks has joined the initiative, aiming to get more people out and active in Warwickshire’s green spaces, as well as picking up a hobby in the new year. As one of the largest and most diverse fisheries in the Midlands with a total of 12 landscaped lakes, Kingsbury Water Park has fishing available with qualified registered angling coaches for all ages and abilities.

Councillor Heather Timms, portfolio holder for environment, climate and culture, said: “Surrounding yourself with nature can have many positive effects on our mental health, and fishing is the perfect hobby to escape the demands of a busy life and to reset our minds.

‘I am very pleased that Country Parks are working in partnership with The Angling Trust to ensure Warwickshire visitors and residents can try out fishing and look after their health and wellbeing in the new year.”

For more information visit: https://countryparks.warwickshire.gov.uk/

For more information on the Get Fishing For Wellbeing initiative, visit: https://anglingtrust.net/getfishing/getfishingforwellbeing/