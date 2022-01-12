Over 1,000 Warwickshire children not yet applied for their 2022 Reception or Junior School place

Parents and carers who have children who are due to start in Reception or to move to a Junior School in September 2022 have only till 11.59pm on Saturday 15 January to apply for their school place.

With just four days to go, Warwickshire County Council estimates that there are over 1,000 familes still to apply.

Parents and carers with children born between 1 September 2017 and 31 August 2018 must submit their application for a place in a Reception class in September 2022. The 15 January deadline also applies to children who are currently in Year 2 at an infant school, who want to move to a junior school. This transfer does not happen automatically, even between schools with the same name.

Applications that don’t meet the 15 January deadline will only be considered once those submitted on time have been made offers, by which time many schools will be full and the child is much less likely to be offered a place at their preferred school.

Cllr Jeff Morgan, portfolio holder for Children, Families and Education, said “Starting school is a really exciting time, as is the move from an infant to junior school. They are both big transitions for children and we are keen to help parents and carers through the application process. The best thing familes can do is to get their application in by this Saturday”.

Applications should be made online at: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/admissions