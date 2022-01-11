Local community and voluntary organisations in Warwickshire encouraged to apply for Councillor Grants

Warwickshire based voluntary and community organisations are being encouraged to apply for grants from the Warwickshire County Council Councillors’ Grant Fund.

The application window for the second round of funding from the Councillors' Grant Fund 2021/22 is now open. More information is available through www.warwickshire.gov.uk/cllrgrant

The Councillors’ Grant Fund provides each of Warwickshire County Council’s 57 Councillors with an allocated fund of £6,000 to support small-scale projects within their division that can demonstrate support to keep communities and individuals safe, healthy and independent or support a vibrant economy.

All applications should aim to build community capacity and improve the health and wellbeing of people living in Warwickshire, and address one or more of the following key priority areas:

Improve community assets and their sustainability

Improve access to services

Improve financial capability

Reduce loneliness and isolation

Improve physical and/or mental health and wellbeing

Promote equalities and inclusivity

Improve the physical environment or reduce the environmental impact

Projects that continue to support Covid-19 and the wider impacts of the pandemic will also be considered.

Projects supported through the first round of the fund include:

Meet and Eat project to support families who receive Free School Meals (Rugby)

Coaching and fitness sessions (Rugby)

Development of an outdoor classroom (Rugby)

Projects to reduce loneliness and self-isolation (Nuneaton and Bedworth)

Therapeutic music group for children and young people and their siblings (Nuneaton and Bedworth)

Development of a new Veterans Contact Point facility (North Warwickshire)

Purchase of equipment to support a breakfast club (Stratford)

Repurposing telephone kiosks into community book loan kiosks (Stratford)

For more information about the Councillor Grant Fund in Warwickshire and the available funding please visit https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/cllrgrants

The deadline for applications for the second round of funding is 5 pm on Sunday 23 January 2022.