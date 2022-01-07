A426 Southam Road and A426 Rugby Road Closures - January 2022

Warwickshire County Council is advising residents that the A426 Southam Road and the A426 Rugby Road in will be closed for three consecutive weekends in January 2022.

The closures are for carriageway resurfacing works as part of the ongoing highway improvement works on the B4429/A426 Dunchurch Crossroads junction.

WCC would like to remind Dunchurch residents that businesses are open as usual as the improvement works on the crossroads progress.

The A426 Southam Road will be closed from 7:30am Saturday 8th January 2022 to 6:00am Monday 10th January 2022.

This will be followed by further closures of the A426 Rugby for two consecutive weekends from 7:30am Saturday 15th January 2022 running through to 6:00am Monday 17th January 2022 and again from 7:30am Saturday 22nd January 2022 through to 6:00am Monday 24th January 2022.

Despite the ongoing works, businesses in Dunchurch are open as usual and access will be maintained at all times. The traffic management arrangement is regularly monitored by the council’s contractor, Breheny Civil Engineering, and works supervisor.

There will be clearly designated and signed pedestrian routes and access to parking, ensuring all users are accommodated.

Cllr Wallace Redford, Warwickshire County Council portfolio holder for transport and planning, said: “We have listened to the concerns of local businesses that local residents need to be able to gain access to their premises.

“The traffic management is designed to allow work to be carried out and ensure the safety of pedestrians.”

The announced road closures are to allow for carriageway resurfacing works to be carried out safely and efficiently. The works are necessary to satisfy planning conditions imposed as part of the planning permission associated with the David Wilson Homes development.

Live information on traffic and roadworks can be found at https://one.network/.