Extraordinary Warwickshire people on the New Year’s Honours List 2022

The extraordinary achievements of ten people living in Warwickshire have been recognised in the Queen’s New Year’s Honours List.

Environmentalists, those supporting veterans and people working for greater understanding between our faith communities are among those in the county to have received an Honour in 2022.

New Year’s Honour recipients living/working in Warwickshire:

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Mr Jagtar Singh Gill from Kenilworth was awarded an OBE for services to British Sikh and Interfaith Communities.

Mrs Julie Lindsay from Alcester was awarded an OBE for services to Vulnerable People and the Community.

Dr Catherine Isabel McClay from Warwick was awarded an OBE for services to the Energy Sector and the Promotion of Decarbonisation.

Mr David John Rivers Sleath from Warwick was awarded an OBE for services to Charity and Business.

Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Professor Iain Leslie Campbell Chaple from Shelfield was awarded an MBE for services to Oral and Dental Health.

Mr Thomas Gerard Dunn from Henley in Arden was awarded an MBE for services to Aviation.

Mrs Anna March Trye from Leamington Spa was awarded an MBE for services to Young People and the Bereaved in Warwickshire.

Mrs Abeda Suleman Vorajee from Nuneaton was awarded an MBE for services to Community Integration and Interfaith Understanding in Warwickshire.

Ms Jo-Anne Wilson from Southam was awarded an MBE for services to Veterans.

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Mrs Gita Natarajan from Rugby was awarded a BEM for services to the community in Rugby.

Cllr Heather Timms, portfolio holder for Environment and Heritage and Culture, said:

“Congratulations to all our New Year’s Honours recipients whose hard work and dedication does so much to help bind our communities together. They truly are an inspiration and I’m delighted their efforts have been recognised.”

The individual honours are announced twice a year to mark The Queen’s official birthday in June, and at the end of December - the New Year Honours. Some 1,200 people are recognised in each list.

The Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire, Tim Cox, said:

“These extraordinary people gave up their time to make Warwickshire a better and kinder place. I am delighted to see them gain the recognition they deserve in this year’s New Year’s Honours list.

He continued:

"There are still so many people who go unrecognised for their hard work. If you know any unsung heroes, why not consider nominating them so they get the recognition they deserve in the next round of honours in June.”

Details on how to nominate are here: https://www.gov.uk/honours