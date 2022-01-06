Shuttington 30mph Speed Limit Order

Following on from a request to extend the 30mph speed limit along Main Road in Shuttington and following on from consultation it is proposed to make the order.

Scheme Overview

Following on from a request by the parish council to extend the 30mph speed limit order along Main Road, Suttington, it has been consulted upon and approved as described in the public notice below.

Public Notice and Legal Orders

Public Notice (PDF, 67 kB)

Statement of Reasons (PDF, 19 kB)

30 mph Speed Limit Variation Order (PDF, 252 kB)

30 mph Speed Limit Order (PDF, 402 kB)

Technical Plans

TR/11238-01 Consultation Plan (PDF, 395 kB)

Enquiries and Representations

Any enquiries relating to the Order may be made to Mike McDonnell , Communities Directorate, Warwickshire County Council (telephone number 01926 412 536).

Any person who desires to question the validity of the Order or of any provision contained in it on the grounds that it is not within the powers conferred by the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984, or on the grounds that any requirement of that Act or of any instrument made under it has not been complied with in relation to the Order may within six weeks from the date of the making of the Order apply to the High Court for this purpose.