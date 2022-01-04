Warwickshire residents asked to share views on bus services 

Warwickshire residents are being asked by the County Council to share their views on the improvements that need to be made to local bus services in Warwickshire.

More than 1,600 people took part in a consultation last summer to help shape the Warwickshire Bus Service Improvement Plan (BSIP) which was published in November 2021.

The BSIP set out desired improvements to the bus network in response to the National Bus Strategy which, subject to funding, will encourage more of us to use buses.

This new public consultation means views are needed again to shape and finalise the next stage of an Enhanced Partnership (EP) Plan and the first Warwickshire EP Scheme, which must be formally agreed with bus operators by 1 April 2022. The consultation survey is open until 1 February 2022.

When finalised, the Enhanced Partnership Plan aims to provide more frequent and reliable buses and cheaper tickets within a more comprehensive and integrated network of routes. It also aims to make it easier for Warwickshire residents to understand and use the bus network.

The plans will also support the council in its bid to central Government for a £150million share of the £3bn funding available to local authorities to help boost bus travel over a three-year period to 2025.

Once agreed, the programme of high and medium priority schemes will be delivered over the next three years.

WCC Cabinet will take a decision on whether the County Council form an Enhanced Partnership with bus operators at their meeting on 10 March 2022.

Councillor Wallace Redford, WCC’s Cabinet Member for Transport and Planning said:

“Thank you to everybody who responded to our consultation last summer – we had an excellent response, showing how important the bus network is to many people. We are hoping for a similar response to this latest consultation, which will help us secure the funding we need to bring our exciting plans to fruition and enable us to deliver the reliable, sustainable and reasonably priced bus service local people want and deserve. So even if you remember giving us your feedback before, please take 10 minutes to share your views on this updated plan.”

Residents wanting to share their views should visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/ask by 1 February 2022. If you need it in an alternative format or would like a paper copy, call 01926 412395 or email contactcommunitiesgrp@warwickshire.gov.uk.