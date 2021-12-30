Phase three of town centre highways improvements announced

Further works on the Stratford town centre highways maintenance is due to start in January, resurfacing the footpaths and paving in Wood Street.

This is the third phase of works in the town centre following Phases One and Two which saw the resurfacing of the paving and highways in Bridge Street and High Street that was carried out in 2019/20.

The works on Wood Street will see the old paving replaced. This has been subject to a large amount of wear and tear over recent years, with high tonnage vehicles using it for deliveries and damaging the paving which was not suitable for that use.

The new paving uses smaller slabs and a more robust material and is designed to withstand the pressure of the heavy goods vehicles. It will reduce the disruption, in the long term, of continuous repairs which are currently taking place every month along with the ongoing maintenance costs.

The work is due to begin on the week commencing 17 January. It has been held back in order to enable businesses to take full advantage of the period after Christmas which is traditionally busy. Access will be maintained at all times during business hours to all frontages with any work affecting access being scheduled to be done overnight.

Wood Street will close for the initial two phases of work, expected to last nearly four weeks. It will then adopt a one-way system for the remainder of the scheme, an anticipated further five or six weeks. Buses will be alighting on Guild Street, where traffic will be diverted to. The taxis that use the rank and bays on Wood Street will also be moved.

Warwickshire County Councillors Cllr Jenny Fradgley (Stratford West) and Cllr Kate Rolfe (Stratford South), were among the councillors who used their delegated Councillor budget to fund the initial two phases of work on Bridge Street and High Street. The scheme is also fully supported by Cllr Tim Sinclair, Warwickshire County Councillor for Stratford North, who became a county councillor in May 2021. They have been working with county council officers to ensure that the paving in and around the town’s historic quarter is safe and fit for purpose and in line with the town’s aesthetic.

Cllr Fradgley commented: “When the three ward councillors that serve the town of Stratford used our delegated budget for highways maintenance to carry out the works on Bridge Street and High Street, that was always with a view to it being part of a comprehensive programme of work that would bring the pavement in the entire area in line with modern needs and standards. We never lost sight of this ambition for our residents, businesses and visitors and it is wonderful that the next phase of work will be happening soon.”

Cllr Rolfe added: “We have contacted local businesses and residents to give them advance warning of the works and will be working with them throughout the scheme. The way the works have been planned and the schedule when they are ongoing should keep any disruption to a minimum. We appreciate how important this area is to the town’s economy and that is why we have supported the schemes from the start. I’m looking forward to the completion of the works and seeing an area for markets, tourists and visitors that does justice to our wonderful town.”

Cllr Tim Sinclair said: "I was very pleased to join Cllrs Rolfe and Fradgley in pursuing the continuation of these vital works and I am delighted that the third Phase is due to commence soon. Wood Street is a key area in the town with a strong business community and is well used by locals and tourists. The paving will help to ensure the safety of all who live on Wood Street or use the businesses while reducing the presence and associated costs and disruption of maintenance crews."

The Council’s Portfolio Holder for Transport and Planning, Cllr Wallace Redford concluded: “This is a great example of everyone working together to make important improvements for residents, businesses and visitors to Stratford.”

Warwickshire County Council is working with businesses in the area to ensure that these works are carried out with minimum disruption to them and the community. The council will be working to ensure that restrictions are not in place for any longer than they need to be, and it is intended that the closure of Wood Street for the initial two phases of work will be for no more than four weeks.