Stay mentally well this winter

Mental health, health and social care partners across Coventry and Warwickshire are uniting to remind people they are not alone and support is always available.

At this time, it’s vitally important that people are aware of and able to seek support for negative thoughts and feelings should they need it.

Life is a delicate mix of emotions and feelings with sadness, pain, fear and anger, as well as happiness, and everyone reacts differently to events. When emotions become hard to manage they can affect everyday life, often detrimentally - this is when reaching out for support can help.

There are many ways people can look after their wellbeing during these challenging and difficult times.

The resource http://dearlife.org.uk/ has been created by partners to help people find the tools to maintain and improve their wellbeing and the wellbeing of others. It offers a wealth of information about where to get help in a crisis, advice on how to maintain good mental health and ways to support others in need.

To talk to a professional today, call Coventry and Warwickshire’s local mental health helpline for free on 0800 616 171, provided by Mental Health Matters. Helpline staff can provide emotional support for residents including:

feeling low, anxious or stressed and wanting to talk to another person

feelings of extreme emotional distress and feel that there is nowhere else to turn

caring for another person and finding it difficult to cope

needing advice about how to get more support with an issue that's affecting your mental wellbeing

feeling socially isolated and just need a chat.

The following local and national mental health support and helplines are also available:

NHS Mental Health Crisis service: 0300 200 0011, free 24/7 service

Rise (for children and young people) call 08081 966798 (select option 2).

Dimensions Tool offers immediate tailored self-help support and signposting to local services.

Chat Health is a free service that enables 11 – 18 year olds across Coventry and Warwickshire to send confidential SMS text messages to School Nurses who will provide impartial advice and support. For Warwickshire, text 07507 331 525 For Coventry, text 07507 331 949

Coventry and Warwickshire Improving Access to Psychological Therapies (IAPT) service, call 024 7667 1090

Visit Warwickshire County Council website to find out about the range of mental health and wellbeing support services available to you. For tips and advice on being kind, and how this can improve our wellbeing, follow the county council’s kindness advent calendar: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/adventcalendar