Warwickshire Carers urged to register as an informal carer for help and support over Christmas

This Christmas there is only one wish for Warwickshire’s carers and that is to come forward and register as an informal carer either with Warwickshire County Council, a GP or Carers Trust, Heart of England.

For many informal carers, looking after a friend or family member whilst balancing work and family life can be daunting, however, Warwickshire County Council is keen to promote the many advantages of registering as an informal carer, which can include funding, support with care and even time off for the carer themselves.

Carers Trust, Heart of England provides an assessment that considers the mental wellbeing of both the carer and the cared for. The service offers signposting to relevant information, peer support, access to emergency planning if the carer should need to attend an appointment or time to take a break, advice about money and access to a carer community.

Cllr Margaret Bell, Portfolio Holder for Adult Social Care and Health said: “Like so many of our vital resources, informal carers have proved to be a helping hand to many across Warwickshire who couldn’t cope without their help and support. Christmas is always a frantic time, so we want to get as many informal carers as possible to come forward and officially register their status so that they they receive the most appropriate and immediate support for their needs and the needs of the cared for.

She added: “Our Warwickshire carers need to be looked after just as much as the person they care for, so please come forward and let us help you today.”

One of the more immediate advantages of registering as a carer is access to the Carers Response Emergency Support Service (CRESS).

Cress, which is provided by Carers Trust Heart of England and funded by WCC is a free service and offers planned breaks and supports carers to do essential activities such as food shopping, collecting their medication and taking time out for activities.

Sonja Woodhouse, CEO of Carers Trust Heart of England said: “Many people who care for others tell us that, due to their caring commitments, they feel unable to attend GP or hospital appointments and often lose contact with wider family and friends, leading to feelings of loneliness and isolation. The CRESS team are able to support carers to ensure that their health and wellbeing needs are met and offers peace of mind.”

To access Care Companion, go to https://www.carecompanion.org.uk

To apply for a carer’s assessment from Warwickshire County Council please go to https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/carersassessment

To apply for a wellbeing check from Carers Trust, Heart of England please go to https://www.carerstrusthofe.org.uk/help_and_advice/carer-wellbeing/

For further information and support please visit https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/carers