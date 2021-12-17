17/12/2021 Carrying out mandatory COVID-19 status checks at your venue or event

New COVID measures introduced that might impact certain leisure and tourism providers

Guidance for organisations setting out which venues and events must use the NHS COVID Pass, or equivalent proof of vaccination or testing, as a condition of entry, and how to operate the scheme.

Checking the COVID-19 status of attendees will be mandatory in certain settings from 6am Wednesday 15 December 2021.

This guidance applies to England.

Check to see if you are affected: https://www.gov.uk/guidance/carrying-out-mandatory-covid-19-status-checks-at-your-venue-or-event#covid-19-status----what-this-means